UN Declines Participation in US-Backed Gaza Aid Plan Over Concerns of Neutrality

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations has announced its decision to not participate in a US-supported humanitarian operation in Gaza, citing concerns that the plan does not align with its core principles of impartiality, neutrality, and independence, Palestine Information Center reported.

Deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq stated on Thursday evening that the proposed aid distribution plan fails to meet the standards required for UN involvement.

While reaffirming the UN’s commitment to delivering aid to Gaza, Haq emphasized that any participation must fully comply with the organization’s humanitarian standards.

He also warned that the involvement of a private firm designated by the US could worsen the situation by contributing to forced displacement and increased pressure on already vulnerable communities.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio responded to the criticism, acknowledging the concerns and expressing openness to alternative plans to ensure aid reaches civilians.

Speaking from Türkiye, Rubio affirmed Washington’s support for unimpeded humanitarian access, as long as aid is protected from theft or diversion.

Israel has maintained a strict blockade on aid and goods into Gaza for over two months, a policy the UN says has devastated the lives of 2.2 million Palestinians and crippled the territory’s basic infrastructure.

Amid the blockade, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued an urgent warning on Thursday regarding the collapsing health system in Gaza, citing severe shortages in medical supplies, equipment, and life-saving treatments.

WHO reported that although aid shipments are close by, the continued closure of entry points is preventing deliveries, forcing hospitals to drastically ration resources. The organization called for an immediate end to the blockade, noting that the current situation is costing lives.

Simultaneously, the World Food Program (WFP) highlighted the growing threat of famine, reporting that families are facing starvation while food remains stuck at the borders. The WFP called on the global community to act swiftly, warning that further delays in aid access could result in irreversible consequences.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher criticized the prolonged sidelining of UN efforts, revealing that the international organization had been unable to deliver aid for the past 10 weeks. Fletcher stressed that the UN has a comprehensive operational plan ready to be implemented once crossings are opened, urging for unrestricted humanitarian access.

Since the start of the conflict on October 7, 2023, Israel’s military campaign fully backed by the United States has reportedly led to widespread destruction and a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

According to local reports, approximately 173,000 Palestinians have been killed or wounded, including a large number of women and children, with more than 11,000 people still missing. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

