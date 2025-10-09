UN Chief Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

New York, MINA – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hailed the newly announced Gaza ceasefire as a “momentous opportunity” to pave the way for a credible political process toward a two-state solution and an end to Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Guterres praised the “diplomatic efforts of the United States, Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye” for brokering what he called a “desperately needed breakthrough.” He emphasized that the UN is ready to “scale up” humanitarian aid, as well as recovery and reconstruction efforts in Gaza.

“I urge all concerned to abide fully by the terms of the agreement,” Guterres said. “All hostages must be released in a dignified manner. A permanent ceasefire must be secured. The fighting must stop once and for all. Immediate and unimpeded entry of humanitarian supplies and essential commercial materials into Gaza must be ensured. The suffering must end.”

The UN chief’s remarks came shortly after US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had approved the first phase of the US-proposed Gaza peace plan. The agreement includes the release of hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops to an agreed line as initial steps toward a lasting peace.

Trump described the development as “a great day for the Arab and Muslim world, Israel, surrounding nations, and the United States,” and thanked mediators including Türkiye, Qatar, and Egypt for facilitating the deal.

The negotiations, held in Egypt’s Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, were attended by senior representatives such as US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad, and Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer.

Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan, announced on September 29, outlines steps including a ceasefire, the release of captives, and the disarmament of Hamas. The Palestinian group has reportedly agreed to the plan in principle.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 67,200 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them women and children, leaving the enclave devastated and largely uninhabitable.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)