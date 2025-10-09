SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

UN Chief Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

6 Views

Photo: United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to press ahead of the Security Council meeting at UN headquarters in New York, United States on October 13, 2023. The UN chief on Friday said that relocating Gazans across a war zone to a place with no food, water or accommodation is 'extremely dangerous,' and 'simply not possible'. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

New York, MINA – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hailed the newly announced Gaza ceasefire as a “momentous opportunity” to pave the way for a credible political process toward a two-state solution and an end to Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Guterres praised the “diplomatic efforts of the United States, Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye” for brokering what he called a “desperately needed breakthrough.” He emphasized that the UN is ready to “scale up” humanitarian aid, as well as recovery and reconstruction efforts in Gaza.

“I urge all concerned to abide fully by the terms of the agreement,” Guterres said. “All hostages must be released in a dignified manner. A permanent ceasefire must be secured. The fighting must stop once and for all. Immediate and unimpeded entry of humanitarian supplies and essential commercial materials into Gaza must be ensured. The suffering must end.”

The UN chief’s remarks came shortly after US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had approved the first phase of the US-proposed Gaza peace plan. The agreement includes the release of hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops to an agreed line as initial steps toward a lasting peace.

Also Read: Trump Announces Israel and Hamas Approve First Phase of Gaza Peace Plan

Trump described the development as “a great day for the Arab and Muslim world, Israel, surrounding nations, and the United States,” and thanked mediators including Türkiye, Qatar, and Egypt for facilitating the deal.

The negotiations, held in Egypt’s Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, were attended by senior representatives such as US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad, and Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer.

Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan, announced on September 29, outlines steps including a ceasefire, the release of captives, and the disarmament of Hamas. The Palestinian group has reportedly agreed to the plan in principle.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 67,200 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them women and children, leaving the enclave devastated and largely uninhabitable.[]

Also Read: Israeli Forces Attack Freedom Flotilla 120 Nautical Miles Off Gaza

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAntonio Guterres Donald Trump egypt Gaza Ceasefire Gaza Peace Plan Hamas humanitarian aid Ibrahim Kalin Israel Jared Kushner Middle East peace Qatar ron dermer Steve Witkoff Turkiye Two-State Solution United Nations

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

International

UN Chief Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

  • 3 hours ago
Hamas in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Agrees to First Phase of Trump’s Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  • 4 hours ago
Hamas Hands over Israeli Captives in Gaza to Red Cross (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Trump Announces Israel and Hamas Approve First Phase of Gaza Peace Plan

  • 5 hours ago
Governor of Jakarta Pramono Anung (photo: Berita Jakarta)
Indonesia

Governor Pramono Anung Rejects Presence of Israeli Athletes in Jakarta

  • 14 hours ago
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 67,000 Palestinians Killed in Israel’s Ongoing War on Gaza: Health Ministry

  • 16 hours ago
Senior Hamas official Taher an-Nunu (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Hamas Confirms Prisoner Exchange Lists Shared with Israel amid Ceasefire Talks

  • 18 hours ago
Load More
Palestine

Three Israeli Reserve Soldiers Injured in Khan Younis Explosion

  • Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - 21:00 WIB
Boats of Global Sumud Flotilla (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

New Freedom Flotilla Approaches Gaza to Deliver Aid and Challenge Blockade

  • Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - 22:00 WIB
Senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Seeks ‘Real Guarantees’ to End Gaza War Under Trump Ceasefire Plan

  • Wednesday, 8 October 2025 - 08:28 WIB
Asia

Malaysian PM Condemns Israel’s Detention of Gaza Humanitarian Activists

  • 21 hours ago
Palestine

Red Crescent: 29 Staff Members Killed in Gaza Since Israeli Aggression Began

  • 20 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia Launches “Garuda Schools” to Prepare a Globally Competitive Golden Generation 2045

  • 15 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia to Build “Hajj Village” in Saudi Arabia for 200,000 Pilgrims

  • 6 hours ago
Asia

Indonesian Consulate in Hong Kong Urges Citizens to Be Wary of Typhoon Matmo

  • Monday, 6 October 2025 - 09:10 WIB
Indonesia

Maximizing MICE Industry Potential: Ministry of Tourism to Host SEABEF and WITF 2025

  • Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - 12:30 WIB
Israeli Navy (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Israeli Navy Attacks Freedom Flotilla’s Ships Bound for Gaza in International Waters

  • 24 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us