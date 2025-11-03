Two Young Palestinians Killed in Israeli Settler Attack and Army Fire in West Bank

West Bank, MINA – Two young Palestinians were killed early Monday in separate incidents involving an illegal Israeli settler and Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, according to official reports, as cited by Anadolu Agency.

Ahmed Rubhi al-Atrash, 19, was shot in the head at close range by an illegal settler at the northern entrance to Hebron, WAF news agency reported. Witnesses said Israeli forces prevented Red Crescent paramedics from reaching al-Atrash, leaving him bleeding on the ground until he died. His body was later taken away after his family identified him.

In a separate incident, the Health Ministry reported that 17-year-old Jamil Atef Hannani died from critical wounds sustained Sunday evening when Israeli soldiers opened fire during an army incursion into the town of Beit Furik, east of Nablus. The Palestinian Red Crescent said he was shot in the chest and transferred to Rafidia Government Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Israeli attacks have intensified across the West Bank since October 2023, killing over 1,063 Palestinians and injuring more than 10,300, according to Palestinian figures. In July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)