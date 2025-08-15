Trump, Putin Hold Closed-Door Talks in Alaska on Ending Ukraine War

Washington, MINA – US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin began high-stakes talks in Alaska on Friday, aiming to end the Kremlin’s more than three-year war against Ukraine, according to Anadolu Agency reported.

Trump welcomed Putin with a red-carpet ceremony on the tarmac in Anchorage after the Russian leader’s plane landed. Both leaders descended from their presidential aircraft at the same time, greeted each other and posed for a brief photo opportunity as a stealth bomber and four fighter jets flew overhead.

The two then entered the US presidential limousine, “The Beast,” and headed to the summit venue. According to the White House, the discussions started in a three-on-three format, with each leader accompanied by two top aides. Trump was joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Following the initial talks, a broader working lunch was scheduled with additional aides from both sides.

Earlier in the day, Trump told Fox News he would “walk” away from the summit if there was no meaningful progress. He also stated that any potential territorial swaps between Russia and Ukraine would be for Kyiv to decide, saying, “I’m not here to negotiate for Ukraine. I’m going to get them at a table.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly rejected any territorial concessions. On Wednesday, he said Trump had shown readiness to provide Ukraine with security guarantees.

When asked whether such guarantees were possible, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that they could be provided “along with Europe and other countries,” but clarified they would not come in the form of NATO membership, adding that Ukraine joining NATO “is not going to happen.” []

