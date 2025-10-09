SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Trump Announces Israel and Hamas Approve First Phase of Gaza Peace Plan

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Hamas Hands over Israeli Captives in Gaza to Red Cross (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Washington, MINA – US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that Israel and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas have agreed to the first phase of the US-proposed Gaza peace plan.

“I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first phase of our peace plan,” Trump said in a statement posted on his Truth Social platform.

He explained that the agreement would ensure the release of all hostages “very soon,” while Israeli forces would withdraw to an agreed-upon line as part of the initial steps toward achieving “a strong, durable, and everlasting peace.”

Trump added that all parties involved in the agreement would be “treated fairly,” describing the development as “a great day for the Arab and Muslim world, Israel, surrounding nations, and the United States.”

Also Read: UN Chief Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

The president expressed gratitude to mediators who played key roles in the negotiations, including Türkiye, saying, “Blessed are the peacemakers.”

Earlier in the week, Trump indicated that he might travel to Egypt as ceasefire negotiations in Gaza showed signs of progress. “I may go there sometime toward the end of the week, maybe on Sunday,” he told reporters, noting there was “a very good chance” for a breakthrough.

According to Egypt’s state-run Al-Qahera News, indirect talks between Israel and Hamas have been ongoing in Egypt since Monday, attended by several high-level mediators including US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad, and Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer.

Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan, announced on September 29, calls for the release of Israeli captives in Gaza, a ceasefire, and the disarmament of Hamas. Hamas has reportedly agreed to the plan in principle.

Also Read: Israeli Forces Attack Freedom Flotilla 120 Nautical Miles Off Gaza

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 67,200 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them women and children, leaving the enclave largely uninhabitable.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Malaysian PM Condemns Israel’s Detention of Gaza Humanitarian Activists

