SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Three Israeli Ministers Admit Failure in Gaza, Urge End to War

sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

8 Views

(photo: Quds press)

Tel Aviv, MINA – Three Israeli ministers on Wednesday admitted the failure of the military operation in the Gaza Strip, stating that the operation has so far yielded no practical results. They called for a shift in military strategy or working toward a comprehensive prisoner exchange deal to end the war.

According to Israel’s Channel 12, the ministers made the remarks as the war in Gaza continues and Israeli losses mount due to ongoing Palestinian resistance operations, MEMO reported.

However, Channel 12 did not disclose the names of the ministers who made the statements.

The channel quoted the ministers as saying: “What we have done in Gaza may have theoretical potential, but in practice, it has not produced results.”

Also Read: UAE Condemns Israeli Attacks on Palestinian Villages in the West Bank

“A different military approach must be taken, or efforts should be made to end the war through a comprehensive agreement,” they added.

Separately, the channel reported that Israeli officials involved in indirect negotiations with Hamas stated that “everything is currently stalled. The Americans are enthusiastic, but the negotiations are not progressing as expected.”

“Anyone who thinks Hamas would rush into a deal following the strike in Iran does not understand its nature,” the officials said. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: UN Condemns Israeli Settler Violence After Deadly Attack in West Bank

TagGaza war Israeli Ministers

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Three Israeli Ministers Admit Failure in Gaza, Urge End to War

  • 3 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Opposition: Gaza War at a Dead End, Urges Hostage Deal

  • 6 hours ago
Palestine

Hospitals in Gaza on the Brink of Closure: Medical Sources

  • Thursday, 26 June 2025 - 16:18 WIB
Palestine

Ongoing Intensity of Armed Resistance Shows Failure of Israeli Occupation: Hamas

  • Thursday, 26 June 2025 - 13:48 WIB
People of Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Political Observer Says Iran’s Attack Harms Israel, Gaza Remains Alone

  • Thursday, 26 June 2025 - 13:42 WIB
Palestinian Fighters Hand Over Bodies of Four Israeli Hostages in Gaza (photo: Screenshoot)
Palestine

Hamas Reaffirms its Commitment of Gaza Ceasefire Efforts

  • Thursday, 26 June 2025 - 13:35 WIB
Load More
Palestine

US Unable to Evacuate Its Citizens as War Escalates in Israel

  • Monday, 16 June 2025 - 21:15 WIB
Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids Enter Third Day

  • Tuesday, 10 June 2025 - 05:47 WIB
US attack Iran (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

US Strikes Iran with Six Bunker-Buster Bombs and 30 Cruise Missiles

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 11:02 WIB
Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Video Grab)
America

US Stands Alone in Vetoing UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 08:46 WIB
America

Trump Says Zelensky Gave Putin Justification for Escalated Bombing Campaign

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 23:52 WIB
Indonesia

MINA Booth Enlivens Grand Tabligh Event at Pusdai West Java

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 21:49 WIB
Iranian attack on the US-operated Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar(photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Qatar Condemns Iranian Strike on US Base, Citing Violation of Sovereignty

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 10:31 WIB
International

Iran Denies Trump’s Claim of Ceasefire Agreement with Israel

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 17:48 WIB
Iran Attacks Israel (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Ten Israelis Killed in Iranian Missile Strike Hours Before Ceasefire

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 20:23 WIB
Palestine

Gaza Hospitals on Verge of Collapse amid Severe Shortages and Overcrowding

  • Thursday, 26 June 2025 - 09:09 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us