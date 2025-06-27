Three Israeli Ministers Admit Failure in Gaza, Urge End to War

Tel Aviv, MINA – Three Israeli ministers on Wednesday admitted the failure of the military operation in the Gaza Strip, stating that the operation has so far yielded no practical results. They called for a shift in military strategy or working toward a comprehensive prisoner exchange deal to end the war.

According to Israel’s Channel 12, the ministers made the remarks as the war in Gaza continues and Israeli losses mount due to ongoing Palestinian resistance operations, MEMO reported.

However, Channel 12 did not disclose the names of the ministers who made the statements.

The channel quoted the ministers as saying: “What we have done in Gaza may have theoretical potential, but in practice, it has not produced results.”

“A different military approach must be taken, or efforts should be made to end the war through a comprehensive agreement,” they added.

Separately, the channel reported that Israeli officials involved in indirect negotiations with Hamas stated that “everything is currently stalled. The Americans are enthusiastic, but the negotiations are not progressing as expected.”

“Anyone who thinks Hamas would rush into a deal following the strike in Iran does not understand its nature,” the officials said. [Nia]

