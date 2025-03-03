Thousands of Israelis in Tel Aviv Call for Continuation of Gaza Ceasefire

Tel Aviv, MINA – Thousands of Israelis protested in Tel Aviv on Saturday demanding the continuation of the Gaza ceasefire and the hostage exchange process, Anadolu Agency reported.

The first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, which began on January 19, ended Saturday. Negotiations for the second phase were scheduled to start on February 3, but Israel has yet to begin talks.

In a statement, Hamas said that the hostage exchange would only proceed once both sides engaged in negotiations for the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire, as previously agreed.

The ceasefire agreement halted Israel’s assault on Gaza, which has killed over 48,360 people mostly women and children and left the enclave in ruins. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)