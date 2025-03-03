SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Thousands of Israelis in Tel Aviv Call for Continuation of Gaza Ceasefire

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

7 Views

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took part in an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv. (Photo: video grab)
Tel Aviv, MINA – Thousands of Israelis protested in Tel Aviv on Saturday demanding the continuation of the Gaza ceasefire and the hostage exchange process, Anadolu Agency reported.

The first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, which began on January 19, ended Saturday. Negotiations for the second phase were scheduled to start on February 3, but Israel has yet to begin talks.

In a statement, Hamas said that the hostage exchange would only proceed once both sides engaged in negotiations for the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire, as previously agreed.

The ceasefire agreement halted Israel’s assault on Gaza, which has killed over 48,360 people mostly women and children and left the enclave in ruins. []

Also Read: 75,000 Muslim Worshipers Perform Tarawih Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

About Us