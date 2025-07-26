SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Despite Restrictions

Tens of Thousands Gather for Friday Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions(photo: PIC)
Al-Quds, MINA – Tens of thousands of Palestinian worshipers gathered at the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem to perform the Friday prayer, defying heavy Israeli restrictions imposed on access to the holy site, Palestine Information Center reported.

According to the Islamic Awqaf Administration in Jerusalem, approximately 40,000 Muslims attended the weekly sermon (khutba) and prayer at the revered mosque compound.

Despite the significant turnout, Israeli occupation forces reportedly blocked thousands of other worshipers from entering the mosque and denied access to many more at various checkpoints in and around the city.

In response to the restrictions, numerous Jerusalemite men and women who are banned from entering the Aqsa Mosque held their prayers in the streets surrounding the holy compound. Such bans and roadblocks are part of ongoing Israeli measures that frequently prevent Palestinians from accessing places of worship in the city.

The restrictions on worshippers come amid ongoing tensions and increasing concerns about Israeli control over Muslim religious rights in Jerusalem. Human rights groups have repeatedly condemned such limitations as violations of religious freedom and basic human rights. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

