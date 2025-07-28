SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Thailand and Cambodia Agree to Immediate, Unconditional Ceasefire

sajadi Editor : Widi - 13 hours ago

13 hours ago

6 Views

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – Thailand and Cambodia have reached an agreement for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, effective from Monday midnight local time (1700GMT), following five days of deadly border clashes that claimed multiple lives on both sides, Anadolu Agency reported.

The announcement came after Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim hosted peace talks in Kuala Lumpur between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

Military commanders from both countries are scheduled to hold an unofficial meeting on Tuesday, while their respective defense and foreign ministers will oversee the implementation of the ceasefire. The three nations, Cambodia, Thailand, and Malaysia are expected to develop a verification mechanism aimed at ensuring sustained peace and accountability.

Malaysia stands ready to coordinate an observer team to verify and ensure implementation,” Anwar said, adding that the ceasefire represents “a vital first step toward de-escalation and restoration of peace and security.”

The agreement includes plans for a General Border Committee meeting on August 4 in Phnom Penh and ongoing coordination between the parties involved. Officials from the US and China were also present during Monday’s trilateral talks.

The latest round of conflict began last week, reigniting long-standing tensions near Cambodia’s Preah Vihear province and Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani province. The clashes escalated into cross-border rocket fire and airstrikes, displacing hundreds of civilians and leading to significant casualties, including soldiers.

Anwar emphasized that the outcome of the Kuala Lumpur talks underscores the shared resolve of Malaysia, Cambodia, and Thailand to uphold international law, peaceful coexistence, and regional cooperation. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

