Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions

sajadi Editor : Widi - 18 hours ago

18 hours ago

As 40 Thousands of Palestinians Pray Friday at Al-Aqsa Mosque (source: special)

Jerusalem, MINA – Tens of thousands of Palestinians attended the Friday khutba (sermon) and prayer at the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem despite heavy Israeli security restrictions limiting access to the holy site, PIC reported.

According to local reports, Israeli occupation police prevented thousands of Muslim worshipers from entering the Mosque and barred many others from reaching Jerusalem to perform the Friday prayer.

Meanwhile, numerous Jerusalemite men and women who are banned from entering the Mosque were forced to perform their prayers in the streets of the holy city.

Witnesses reported that Israeli police officers abducted a Palestinian citizen from the Mosque during the Friday khutba before later releasing him.

Also Read: Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir Threatens to Execute Palestinian Detainees During Prison Raid

In a related incident, more than 1,400 Jewish settlers desecrated the Aqsa Mosque compound under police protection on Thursday.

Jerusalemite sources stated that most of those settlers entered the Mosque under the pretext of tourism.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Evidence Shows Torture and Executions of Palestinians Whose Bodies Were Returned by Israel

