Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions

Jerusalem, MINA – Tens of thousands of Palestinians attended the Friday khutba (sermon) and prayer at the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem despite heavy Israeli security restrictions limiting access to the holy site, PIC reported.

According to local reports, Israeli occupation police prevented thousands of Muslim worshipers from entering the Mosque and barred many others from reaching Jerusalem to perform the Friday prayer.

Meanwhile, numerous Jerusalemite men and women who are banned from entering the Mosque were forced to perform their prayers in the streets of the holy city.

Witnesses reported that Israeli police officers abducted a Palestinian citizen from the Mosque during the Friday khutba before later releasing him.

In a related incident, more than 1,400 Jewish settlers desecrated the Aqsa Mosque compound under police protection on Thursday.

Jerusalemite sources stated that most of those settlers entered the Mosque under the pretext of tourism.[]

