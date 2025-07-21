SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Syrian Interior Ministry Agrees to Civilian Evacuation from Suwayda

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

4 Views

Situation in Suwayda Province, Syria (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Situation in Suwayda Province, Syria (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Suwayda, MINA – The Syrian Interior Ministry has reached an agreement to evacuate civilians from the southern province of Suwayda due to ongoing unrest between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze factions, according to the state-run SANA news agency.

Ahmad al-Dalati, Suwayda’s internal security chief, said the deal was the result of intensive efforts and is intended to protect civilians affected by the deteriorating security conditions.

“We are fully committed to securing the exit of all civilians needing to leave Suwayda,” al-Dalati stated. “We will also facilitate re-entry for those who wish to return when the situation stabilizes.”

As part of the effort, a security cordon has been established around Suwayda to halt combat and stabilize the region. Al-Dalati emphasized the importance of this step in protecting reconciliation efforts and restoring safety.

Also Read: Australian PM Condemns Attacks on Aid Seekers in Gaza

Officials in neighboring Daraa province reported that more than 300 tribal members had left Suwayda and would be temporarily housed in shelter centers until conditions improve for a safe return.

Photographs released by provincial authorities showed buses and private vehicles evacuating residents, including children, with support from Red Crescent personnel.

According to SANA, additional government buses entered Suwayda city, the provincial capital, to evacuate up to 1,500 Bedouin tribe members.

Violent clashes first erupted on July 13 between Druze factions and Bedouin tribes. The unrest prompted Israeli airstrikes on Syrian military targets in Damascus, which Israel claimed were to protect the Druze population. However, most Druze leaders inside Syria condemned foreign involvement and reiterated their support for a unified national state. []

Also Read: Pope Leo XIV Urges Ceasefire After Israeli Strike on Gaza Church

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAhmad al-Sharaa Bashar al-Assad Bedouin tribes civilian protection Damascus Daraa Druze factions EVACUATION Israeli airstrikes Red Crescent security unrest Syria Syrian conflict Syrian Interior Ministry transitional government

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Situation in Suwayda Province, Syria (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Syrian Interior Ministry Agrees to Civilian Evacuation from Suwayda

  • 6 hours ago
Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

3 WHO Medical Aid Trucks to Enter Gaza Amid Healthcare Collapse

  • 7 hours ago
International

Syria Presidency Announces Immediate Ceasefire Following Clashes in Suwayda

  • Saturday, 19 July 2025 - 21:39 WIB
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Army Orders Evacuation of Northern Gaza Neighborhoods Amid Intensified Attacks

  • Saturday, 19 July 2025 - 07:10 WIB
International

Syrian President Al Sharaa Declares Readiness for Open War with Israel

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 16:30 WIB
Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Syrian President: Israel’s Destabilization Plans Foiled by State and International Mediation

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 13:20 WIB
Load More
Europe

Amnesty Condemns EU’s Refusal to Suspend Israel Agreement as “Betrayal of Innocent Lives”

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 11:02 WIB
Palestine

Two Israeli Soldiers Seriously Injured in Gaza Explosion

  • Sunday, 20 July 2025 - 11:20 WIB
Europe

Thousands Rally in Westminster for Palestine Despite Rain

  • Sunday, 20 July 2025 - 09:16 WIB
Rocket Fire from Yemen to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Military Claims to Intercept Rocket Fired from Northern Gaza

  • Saturday, 19 July 2025 - 11:38 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Claims Mortar Attack on Israeli Troops in Southern Gaza

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 13:39 WIB
Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Syrian President: Israel’s Destabilization Plans Foiled by State and International Mediation

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 13:20 WIB
Palestine

Over 80,000 Rally in London Urges UK to End Support for Genocide in Gaza

  • 22 hours ago
Al-Qasam fighters attack on a Zionist Merkava tank. (Quds Pres)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Releases Ground-Level Footage of Gaza Operations

  • Sunday, 20 July 2025 - 07:55 WIB
Palestine

Netanyahu Delays Corruption Trial Again, Cites Syria Strikes

  • Saturday, 19 July 2025 - 06:21 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us