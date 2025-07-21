Syrian Interior Ministry Agrees to Civilian Evacuation from Suwayda

Suwayda, MINA – The Syrian Interior Ministry has reached an agreement to evacuate civilians from the southern province of Suwayda due to ongoing unrest between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze factions, according to the state-run SANA news agency.

Ahmad al-Dalati, Suwayda’s internal security chief, said the deal was the result of intensive efforts and is intended to protect civilians affected by the deteriorating security conditions.

“We are fully committed to securing the exit of all civilians needing to leave Suwayda,” al-Dalati stated. “We will also facilitate re-entry for those who wish to return when the situation stabilizes.”

As part of the effort, a security cordon has been established around Suwayda to halt combat and stabilize the region. Al-Dalati emphasized the importance of this step in protecting reconciliation efforts and restoring safety.

Also Read: Australian PM Condemns Attacks on Aid Seekers in Gaza

Officials in neighboring Daraa province reported that more than 300 tribal members had left Suwayda and would be temporarily housed in shelter centers until conditions improve for a safe return.

Photographs released by provincial authorities showed buses and private vehicles evacuating residents, including children, with support from Red Crescent personnel.

According to SANA, additional government buses entered Suwayda city, the provincial capital, to evacuate up to 1,500 Bedouin tribe members.

Violent clashes first erupted on July 13 between Druze factions and Bedouin tribes. The unrest prompted Israeli airstrikes on Syrian military targets in Damascus, which Israel claimed were to protect the Druze population. However, most Druze leaders inside Syria condemned foreign involvement and reiterated their support for a unified national state. []

Also Read: Pope Leo XIV Urges Ceasefire After Israeli Strike on Gaza Church

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)