SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Sudan’s Army Ordered to Advance on Darfur to ‘Liberate’ Region from RSF

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

8 Views

Sudanese Army (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Sudanese Army (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Khartoum, MINA – The Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has ordered the Sudanese army to advance toward the western Darfur region to liberate it from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), according to Darfur Governor Mini Arko Minnawi, Anadolu Agency reported.

Minnawi said he would move west under Burhan’s directives “to liberate all of Sudan, reaching the furthest point in Um Dafuq,” a border town in South Darfur. His remarks were quoted Tuesday by the local Al-Rakoba News portal during an address to army forces in Khartoum.

“No one can erase the traces of the crimes committed by RSF leaders,” Minnawi said, dismissing the RSF’s claim that it had arrested one of its commanders, Abu Lulu — who appeared in videos shooting hundreds of civilians in El-Fasher, as “political theater that will not change the facts.”

Egypt’s state-run Al-Qahera News reported that the Sudanese army shelled an RSF military camp on Tuesday in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur. The RSF has not yet commented on the report.

Also Read: Trump Pledges Full US Support for Syria Under New President Ahmed al-Sharaa

Meanwhile, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty arrived in Sudan early Tuesday for talks with Sudanese officials. Egypt remains a key supporter of the Sudanese government.

On October 26, the RSF seized control of El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, and carried out massacres, according to local and international human rights organizations.

With the fall of El-Fasher, the RSF now controls all five Darfur states in western Sudan, while the army maintains control over most of the remaining 13 states in the south, north, east and central regions, including the capital Khartoum.

Darfur accounts for roughly one-fifth of Sudan’s land area, though the majority of the country’s 50 million people live in army-controlled territory.

Also Read: Tensions with Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Israel to Recruit 12,000 Additional Soldiers

Since April 15, 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been engaged in a brutal war that regional and international mediation efforts have so far failed to resolve. The conflict has killed thousands and displaced millions.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: IOM: Nearly 2,000 More Civilians Flee North Kordofan as RSF Attacks Intensify

TagAbdel Fattah al-Burhan Badr Abdelatty civil war Darfur Displacement egypt El-Fasher massacres Mini Arko Minnawi Nyala RSF Sudan Sudanese army Um Dafuq

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Sudanese Army (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Africa

Sudan’s Army Ordered to Advance on Darfur to ‘Liberate’ Region from RSF

  • 2 hours ago
People in Sudan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Africa

IOM: Nearly 2,000 More Civilians Flee North Kordofan as RSF Attacks Intensify

  • Monday, 10 November 2025 - 22:18 WIB
Sudanese (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Africa

IOM: Nearly 89,000 Civilians Displaced from El-Fasher After RSF Takeover

  • Monday, 10 November 2025 - 07:48 WIB
Palestine

UN Says Israeli Restrictions Still Obstruct Gaza Aid Despite Ceasefire Progress

  • Sunday, 9 November 2025 - 12:42 WIB
Europe

Auckland Protesters Rally for Palestine, Urge Nationwide Boycott of Israeli Products

  • Sunday, 9 November 2025 - 11:33 WIB
People in Sudan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Africa

MSF Reports Sharp Rise in Malnutrition as Civilians Flee El-Fasher to Tawila

  • Saturday, 8 November 2025 - 13:59 WIB
Load More
Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)
Palestine

Three Palestinians, Including a Woman, Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Rafah

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 06:31 WIB
Palestine

Over 16,500 People in Gaza Need Urgent Care: WHO

  • Friday, 7 November 2025 - 16:51 WIB
Africa

Sudan’s RSF Agrees to Ceasefire Proposal

  • Sunday, 9 November 2025 - 07:00 WIB
Unexploded Israeli Ordnance in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Unexploded Israeli Ordnance Kills Palestinian Child in Khan Younis

  • Sunday, 9 November 2025 - 16:32 WIB
International

Indonesia to Send Language Teachers to Al-Azhar University

  • Monday, 10 November 2025 - 04:40 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Appointed Asia-Pacific Headquarters of the Global Coalition for Al-Quds and Palestine

  • Monday, 10 November 2025 - 16:00 WIB
Indonesia

1,000 Climbers Expedition Successfully Raises Palestinian Flag on Mount Raung Summit

  • 17 hours ago
Palestine

WHO: 16,000 Patients in Gaza Awaiting Evacuation Abroad

  • 15 hours ago
Humanitarian Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Restrictions Still Blocking Aid to Gaza One Month Into Ceasefire

  • 8 hours ago
Asia

International Red Cross Calls for Safe Corridors for Civilians in Sudan

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 17:40 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us