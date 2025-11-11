Sudan’s Army Ordered to Advance on Darfur to ‘Liberate’ Region from RSF

Khartoum, MINA – The Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has ordered the Sudanese army to advance toward the western Darfur region to liberate it from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), according to Darfur Governor Mini Arko Minnawi, Anadolu Agency reported.

Minnawi said he would move west under Burhan’s directives “to liberate all of Sudan, reaching the furthest point in Um Dafuq,” a border town in South Darfur. His remarks were quoted Tuesday by the local Al-Rakoba News portal during an address to army forces in Khartoum.

“No one can erase the traces of the crimes committed by RSF leaders,” Minnawi said, dismissing the RSF’s claim that it had arrested one of its commanders, Abu Lulu — who appeared in videos shooting hundreds of civilians in El-Fasher, as “political theater that will not change the facts.”

Egypt’s state-run Al-Qahera News reported that the Sudanese army shelled an RSF military camp on Tuesday in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur. The RSF has not yet commented on the report.

Meanwhile, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty arrived in Sudan early Tuesday for talks with Sudanese officials. Egypt remains a key supporter of the Sudanese government.

On October 26, the RSF seized control of El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, and carried out massacres, according to local and international human rights organizations.

With the fall of El-Fasher, the RSF now controls all five Darfur states in western Sudan, while the army maintains control over most of the remaining 13 states in the south, north, east and central regions, including the capital Khartoum.

Darfur accounts for roughly one-fifth of Sudan’s land area, though the majority of the country’s 50 million people live in army-controlled territory.

Since April 15, 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been engaged in a brutal war that regional and international mediation efforts have so far failed to resolve. The conflict has killed thousands and displaced millions.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

