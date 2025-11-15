SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Sudanese Army Recaptures Key Areas in North Kordofan From RSF

sajadi Editor : Widi - 12 hours ago

12 hours ago

7 Views

Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Khartoum, MINA – The Sudanese army has regained control of two strategic areas in North Kordofan state after intense clashes with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a military source reported Saturday, as cited by Anadolu Agency.

Army forces recaptured Umm Dham Haj Ahmad and Kazgil, inflicting what the source described as heavy material and human losses on RSF militants.

The military’s presence in these areas, which had been seized by the RSF last month, was confirmed through videos shared by army personnel on social media. While there has been no immediate official confirmation from either side, the development marks a significant shift in the ongoing conflict.

The fighting has triggered substantial civilian displacement, with the International Organization for Migration reporting that nearly 40,000 people have fled from several towns in North Kordofan since October 26. The conflict, which began in April 2023, has killed at least 40,000 people and displaced 12 million nationwide, creating one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises.[]

Also Read: Sudan’s Leader Rejects Truce With RSF, Demands Rebels Lay Down Weapons First

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagcivilian displacement humanitarian crisis International Organization for Migration Kazgil military conflict North Kordofan Rapid Support Forces Sudan Sudanese army Umm Dham Haj Ahmad

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Africa

Sudanese Army Recaptures Key Areas in North Kordofan From RSF

  • 12 hours ago
Winter and rain in Gaza tents (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNRWA Appeals for Shelter Materials as Winter Rains Flood Displacement Camps in Gaza

  • 14 hours ago
Palestine

Heavy Rains Flood Displacement Camps in Gaza, Deepening Humanitarian Crisis

  • 17 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Forces Shell Eastern Gaza City and Jabalia, Commit Dozens of Ceasefire Violations

  • 18 hours ago
Sudanese Army (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Africa

Sudan’s Leader Rejects Truce With RSF, Demands Rebels Lay Down Weapons First

  • 22 hours ago
Sudanese (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Africa

US Secretary Pushes for Humanitarian Ceasefire in Sudan in Call with UAE Official

  • Saturday, 15 November 2025 - 10:40 WIB
Load More
Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)
Palestine

Three Palestinians, Including a Woman, Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Rafah

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 06:31 WIB
Asia

International Red Cross Calls for Safe Corridors for Civilians in Sudan

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 17:40 WIB
International

YouTuber Ms. Rachel Wears Gaza Children’s Artwork Dress at Glamour Magazine Awards

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 08:45 WIB
Asia

Indonesian Minister Urges Synergy Between Wasathiyah Islam and Chinese Wisdom

  • Wednesday, 12 November 2025 - 04:00 WIB
Palestine

Heavy Rains Flood Displacement Camps in Gaza, Deepening Humanitarian Crisis

  • 17 hours ago
Palestine

Ultra-Orthodox Parties Accuse Netanyahu of Deliberately Delaying Military Exemption Bill

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 14:30 WIB
Israeli Occupation Forces Launch New Raids and Arrests Across the West Bank (photo:Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Kidnaps 15 Palestinians in West Bank Wide-Scale Operation

  • 16 hours ago
Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Africa

Sudanese Army Recaptures Key Areas in North Kordofan From RSF

  • 12 hours ago
Winter and rain in Gaza tents (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNRWA Appeals for Shelter Materials as Winter Rains Flood Displacement Camps in Gaza

  • 14 hours ago
Indonesia

Din Syamsuddin and Tan Sri Lee Kim Yew Blend Islamic and Chinese Values at the 9th World Peace Forum

  • Tuesday, 11 November 2025 - 05:30 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us