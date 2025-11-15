Sudanese Army Recaptures Key Areas in North Kordofan From RSF

Khartoum, MINA – The Sudanese army has regained control of two strategic areas in North Kordofan state after intense clashes with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a military source reported Saturday, as cited by Anadolu Agency.

Army forces recaptured Umm Dham Haj Ahmad and Kazgil, inflicting what the source described as heavy material and human losses on RSF militants.

The military’s presence in these areas, which had been seized by the RSF last month, was confirmed through videos shared by army personnel on social media. While there has been no immediate official confirmation from either side, the development marks a significant shift in the ongoing conflict.

The fighting has triggered substantial civilian displacement, with the International Organization for Migration reporting that nearly 40,000 people have fled from several towns in North Kordofan since October 26. The conflict, which began in April 2023, has killed at least 40,000 people and displaced 12 million nationwide, creating one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)