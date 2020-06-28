Students Must Have A Stake in the Struggle for Liberation of Palestine

Bogor, MINA – Sri Astuti, Student of the Al-Fatah Cileungsi Islamic University (STAI) Al-Fatah, Bogor, said that students must have a stake in the struggle for liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestinian independence.

“We must be part of those who are fighting for Al-Aqsa,” Astuti said in the Academic Scientific Talk with the theme “Fighting Israel’s Annexation in Palestinian Land” at the STAI Al-Fatah Cileungsi, Bogor on Sunday.

“From what we know today is the plan of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netayahu who plans to annex Palestine land in the West Bank. We should not be apathetic about what happened in Palestine,” she said.

She also mentioned there are many ways to participate in helping the Palestinian struggle. Among them through writing about Palestinian and being active to support Palestine.

“Especially, as a student majoring in Islamic Broadcast Communication, so, writing becomes the main way to support Palestine,” she added.

Astuti described with one bullet Israel can shot one head. But with writing we can penetrate thousands of heads.

“Through writing as well, we can inform the reader about what is happening in Palestine,” said Astuti, who is also a MINA News Agency’s reporter.

According to her, even though our struggle seem to be little advocacy against Al-Aqsa and Palestine, it is much better than keeping quiet and doing nothing.

“Let’s choose the methods available to join the ranks of those who support the struggle of the Palestinian people,” she said.

Present as other speakers were Ali Farkhan Tsani (Senior Editor of MINA News Agency) and Imam Santoso (Lecturer of STAI Al-Fatah), and moderator Suji Rahayu (student of STAI Al-Fatah).

