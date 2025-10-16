Strong 6.6-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Sarmi, Papua

Jakarta — A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 struck Sarmi, Papua, on Thursday, according to Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).

The quake occurred at 12:48 p.m. local time, with the epicenter located on land, about 32 kilometers southeast of Sarmi, at a depth of 18 kilometers. BMKG confirmed that the earthquake does not pose a tsunami threat.

In Sarmi, tremors reached Intensity V on the Modified Mercalli Intensity (MMI) scale—strong enough to wake people, break household items, and make large objects sway. In Jayapura, shaking was measured at Intensity III, comparable to the vibrations of a passing truck, while in Wamena it registered Intensity II, felt only by a few residents.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) reported damage to dozens of buildings. Preliminary assessments recorded 20 houses severely damaged, 30 houses with minor damage, three churches, two bridges, two markets, and 13 other public facilities also affected

Also Read: Extreme Heatwave Hits Indonesia — Here’s What’s Causing It

So far, no casualties have been reported. Local disaster management units, supported by the military, police, and volunteers, have set up a 24-hour emergency command post to monitor the situation and provide assistance.

BMKG warned that aftershocks remain possible due to the earthquake’s shallow depth and its location along the Anjak Mamberamo fault line. Residents have been urged to stay cautious, avoid damaged structures, keep away from steep or unstable terrain, and rely only on information from official sources. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: President Prabowo Affirms Foreign Nationals Can Lead State-Owned Enterprises