Solidarity with Palestine, 2.000 Runners Participate in Indonesia Run For Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – At least 2.000 runners participated in Indonesia Run For Palestine held by The Indonesian National Zakat Amil Agency (BAZNAS) on Sunday in Jakarta.

The Chairman of BAZNAS RI KH. Noor Achmad delivered direct remarks from Egypt on the sidelines of the release of the 8th phase of BAZNAS aid for Gaza with the Baituz Zakat Foundation. The Indonesia Run for Palestine activity aims to support humanitarian action and raise donations for Palestine, with the main activity being a Fun Run.

“Today, in a spirit of togetherness and solidarity, we gather to voice our support for our brothers and sisters in Palestine. A country that has experienced suffering, loss and injustice for decades. “However, amidst all these trials, their spirit to survive and fight remains burning,” said Noor.

Noor expressed his thanks and appreciation to all elements of society without exception, who have worked together for Palestine and taken part in the Indonesia Run for Palestine activities, whether as participants, sponsors or other support.

He emphasized that the Indonesia Run for Palestine is not just a sporting event, but a real manifestation of our solidarity and concern for the suffering of Muslims in Palestine. Indonesia, he continued, is sending a message that they are not alone, we are all united in their struggle for justice and independence.

During the event, Deputy Minister of Religion Saiful Rahmat Dasuki also expressed support and appreciation for BAZNAS RI for organizing humanitarian activities entitled Indonesia Run for Palestine.

“I feel very honored and proud to be able to attend this very meaningful event, Indonesia Run for Palestine. “This event is not only about sports, but more than that, it is a symbol of our solidarity and concern for our brothers and sisters in Palestine,” said Saiful Rahmat.

According to him, Palestine is still faced with various challenges and deep suffering. As fellow human beings, he continued, all elements have a moral responsibility to provide as much support and assistance as possible.

“Initiatives such as the Indonesia Run for Palestine are concrete steps in showing that Indonesia, as a sovereign and civilized nation, cares about the fate of fellow human beings, especially our brothers and sisters in Palestine,” he said.

In the humanitarian activity Indonesia Run for Palestine, BAZNAS RI succeeded in collecting donations amounting to IDR 250,080,945. All donations collected will be distributed 100 percent to the Palestinian people who are currently suffering from Israeli aggression since October 7 2023. (L/RE1/P2)

