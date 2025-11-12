Satellite Images Show Over 1,500 Buildings Destroyed in Gaza Since Ceasefire Began

Gaza, MINA – More than 1,500 buildings have been destroyed by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip since a ceasefire deal took effect last month, according to satellite images reviewed by BBC Verify on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The analysis revealed that entire neighborhoods in Israel-controlled areas beyond the so-called “yellow line” in Gaza have been completely leveled since Oct. 10.

Images taken before the ceasefire in the Abasan Al-Kabira area of Khan Younis, southern Gaza, showed that many homes were still standing, surrounded by gardens, trees, and orchards. However, recent satellite photos indicate that large portions of the same area have since been reduced to rubble.

Similar patterns of destruction were identified in Rafah, Jabalia, and Gaza City, where the number of destroyed and damaged buildings increased noticeably after the ceasefire began.

BBC Verify noted that “the actual number of destroyed buildings could be significantly higher,” citing limited satellite coverage of some regions.

An Israeli army spokesman defended the demolitions, claiming they were carried out in response to “threats” and aimed at dismantling Hamas infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Gaza Government Media Office reported that Israel has violated the ceasefire 282 times, including 12 incursions into residential neighborhoods, 124 strikes, and 52 bombing operations targeting civilian buildings. These attacks have killed at least 242 Palestinians and injured more than 620 others.

The Gaza ceasefire agreement, which took effect on Oct. 10, was based on a 20-point plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. The first phase of the plan includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and envisions rebuilding Gaza under a new governing framework excluding Hamas.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israeli military operations since October 2023 have killed more than 69,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children and injured over 170,000, leaving much of the territory in ruins and uninhabitable.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

