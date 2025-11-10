Rights Group: Israel Killing Eight Palestinians Daily Despite Gaza Ceasefire

Gaza, MINA – Israel continues to commit genocide against Palestinian civilians, with an average of eight Palestinians killed each day since the ceasefire took effect last month, the Geneva-based Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said Monday.

In a statement, the rights group reported that Israel continues “premeditated killing” of Palestinian civilians despite one month having passed since the ceasefire was reached on Oct. 10 between Israel and Hamas.

“An average of eight Palestinians are killed daily under the ongoing comprehensive blockade on the Gaza Strip, alongside a policy of deliberate starvation, denial of medical treatment, and obstruction of humanitarian aid,” the group said.

Euro-Med noted that Israeli forces continue to violate the ceasefire daily through aerial and artillery bombardment, gunfire, and the destruction of homes and civilian structures, particularly in eastern Khan Yunis and Gaza City.

“These actions form part of a systematic approach to eroding the foundations of life in the Gaza Strip and denying residents their most basic rights, in clear violation of international law,” the organization added.

The group recalled that 242 Palestinians, including 85 children, have been killed in Israeli attacks over the past month, with around 619 others injured. This reflects a rate of more than eight deaths and over twenty injuries per day.

Euro-Med stressed that Israel is exploiting the “absence of international oversight” to reshape Gaza’s geographical landscape, using the ceasefire as a cover to make areas under its direct military control uninhabitable both now and in the future.

It added that Israel continues a deliberate starvation policy and blocks around 70% of the aid required under the ceasefire agreement, keeping the population in a state of controlled, chronic hunger.

The group emphasized that the ongoing violations are “part of a systematic pattern,” showing a clear policy by Israeli political and military leadership to continue genocide under the guise of a ceasefire. It warned that the “continued silence” of the international community enables Israel to persist in these actions.

Since October 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed more than 69,000 people and injured over 170,600, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

