SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Returned Palestinian Bodies Show Signs of Torture and Burns

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

7 Views

Illustration of Israeli occupation forces attacking the city of Tubas, occupied West Bank, Friday, October 4, 2024. (Photo: Al Mayadeen)

Gaza, MINA — A senior Gaza health official said Thursday that the bodies of Palestinian detainees returned by Israel under the recent ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal showed clear signs of torture, burns, and execution, Anadolu Agency reported.

“The bodies of Gaza’s prisoners were returned to us bound like animals, blindfolded, and bearing horrific signs of torture and burns, evidence of atrocities committed in secrecy,” said Dr. Munir al-Bursh, Director General of Gaza’s Health Ministry, on the social platform X.

Al-Bursh said the visible injuries indicated “crimes that cannot be concealed,” adding that many of the bodies had been held in Israeli morgues for months and appeared to have been executed after being restrained. He called for an immediate international investigation, describing the acts as “full-fledged war crimes.”

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office also raised concerns over possible organ theft from some of the bodies. In a statement, it said that “preliminary data indicates the possibility of human organs being stolen from some bodies, in a crime that transcends humanity and reveals a systematic criminal practice by the occupation.”

Also Read: Hamas Reaffirms Commitment to Gaza Ceasefire and Reconstruction

Citing medical and forensic reports, the office said that many of the retrieved bodies were “handcuffed, blindfolded, and showed signs of severe torture, burns, and being crushed by Israeli armored vehicles.” The statement added that some detainees were “executed in cold blood after being arrested,” in violation of international humanitarian law and the Fourth Geneva Convention.

The Gaza Health Ministry confirmed that 30 bodies were delivered through the International Committee of the Red Cross to Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis on Thursday, while at least 120 bodies have been returned since Tuesday as part of the ceasefire deal. The Palestinian National Campaign for the Retrieval of Martyrs’ Bodies said that Israel still holds 735 bodies of Palestinian prisoners, including 67 children.

According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, nearly 1,500 bodies of Palestinians from Gaza remain in Israeli custody at the Sde Teiman military base in the Negev Desert.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed nearly 68,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children leaving the enclave in ruins.[]

Also Read: Israel, Egypt in Talks to Reopen Rafah Border Crossing Amid Gaza Ceasefire

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagceasefire Fourth Geneva Convention Gaza Hamas Human Rights International Committee of the Red Cross Israel munir al-bursh Nasser Hospital Negev desert organ theft Palestine Palestinian prisoners Prisoner Exchange Sde Teiman torture war crimes

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Returned Palestinian Bodies Show Signs of Torture and Burns

  • 5 hours ago
Hamas in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Reaffirms Commitment to Gaza Ceasefire and Reconstruction

  • 6 hours ago
Palestine

Israel, Egypt in Talks to Reopen Rafah Border Crossing Amid Gaza Ceasefire

  • 7 hours ago
The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Court Extends Detention of Abu Safiya for Six Months

  • 8 hours ago
International

Houthi Chief of Staff Killed in US–Israeli Airstrikes on Yemen

  • 14 hours ago
Palestine

Uncertainty Persists Over Reopening of Rafah Crossing Under Ceasefire Deal

  • 16 hours ago
Load More
International

British Activist Describes Abuse in Israeli Detention After Gaza Aid Flotilla Attack

  • Friday, 10 October 2025 - 19:40 WIB
Europe

After Release, Greta Thunberg Urges World Not to Look Away from Gaza

  • Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - 16:25 WIB
Indonesia

Dozens of Families of Al Khoziny Students Urge Authorities to Expedite Victim Evacuation

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 06:00 WIB
International

President Prabowo Attends Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, Supports Gaza Peace Efforts

  • Tuesday, 14 October 2025 - 09:00 WIB
Asia

Afghan FM: Afghanistan Has Good Relations with All Neighbors, Except One

  • Tuesday, 14 October 2025 - 18:30 WIB
Hamas in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Reaffirms Commitment to Gaza Ceasefire and Reconstruction

  • 6 hours ago
Indonesia

Prabowo Subianto Launches Expanded National Operation Against Illegal Mining

  • Monday, 6 October 2025 - 16:00 WIB
International

Erdogan to Trump: Israel Must Halt Attacks for Peace Plan to Succeed

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 02:00 WIB
Palestine

Uncertainty Persists Over Reopening of Rafah Crossing Under Ceasefire Deal

  • 16 hours ago
International

Houthi Chief of Staff Killed in US–Israeli Airstrikes on Yemen

  • 14 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us