Report Exposes Canada’s Role as ‘Weapons Transit Corridor’ for Israel

Hamilton, MINA – A new report has revealed that Canada continues to serve as a key transit corridor for military equipment and components used by Israel, despite the government’s public announcement in August to freeze relevant export permits, according to Anadolu Agency.

The report, titled “Exposing the U.S. Loophole: How Canadian F-35 Parts and Explosives Reach Israel,” was released by a coalition of advocacy groups including World Beyond War and Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East. It provides evidence of hundreds of shipments from Canadian manufacturers to US weapons factories that produce warplanes, bombs, and artillery shells for Israel.

According to the findings, at least 34 shipments of military aircraft components were sent from American Lockheed Martin factories to Israeli defense entities between April 2024 and August 2025, immediately after receiving matching components from Canada.

The report also details 360 shipments of aircraft parts from Canadian manufacturers to Lockheed Martin’s F-35 assembly plant in Texas between September 2023 and August 2025.

Furthermore, the investigation exposed, for the first time, Canada’s role in the transit of European-made TNT. It documented 433 shipments of Polish-manufactured TNT that entered through Quebec between October 2023 and November 2025, destined for US bomb-makers. This TNT is used in 2000-pound MK-84 bombs that Israel has dropped on Gaza.

Rachel Small of World Beyond War accused the government of a “systematic deception,” stating that the permit freeze was a “semantic exercise designed to fool the public” while allowing the flow of military goods to continue unchecked via the US. This “US loophole” exists because most weapons exports to the US do not require individual permits, bypassing Canadian export controls and risk assessments.

New Democratic Party member Jenny Kwan, responding to the report, called on the government to support her private member’s Bill C-233, the “No More Loopholes Act,” which is set to be debated and voted on in the coming months.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

