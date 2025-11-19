SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Report Exposes Canada’s Role as ‘Weapons Transit Corridor’ for Israel

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

7 Views

Illustration Arm sale to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Illustration Arm sale to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Hamilton, MINA – A new report has revealed that Canada continues to serve as a key transit corridor for military equipment and components used by Israel, despite the government’s public announcement in August to freeze relevant export permits, according to Anadolu Agency.

The report, titled “Exposing the U.S. Loophole: How Canadian F-35 Parts and Explosives Reach Israel,” was released by a coalition of advocacy groups including World Beyond War and Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East. It provides evidence of hundreds of shipments from Canadian manufacturers to US weapons factories that produce warplanes, bombs, and artillery shells for Israel.

According to the findings, at least 34 shipments of military aircraft components were sent from American Lockheed Martin factories to Israeli defense entities between April 2024 and August 2025, immediately after receiving matching components from Canada.

The report also details 360 shipments of aircraft parts from Canadian manufacturers to Lockheed Martin’s F-35 assembly plant in Texas between September 2023 and August 2025.

Also Read: Trump Designates Saudi Arabia as Major Non-NATO Ally in Historic Defense Pact

Furthermore, the investigation exposed, for the first time, Canada’s role in the transit of European-made TNT. It documented 433 shipments of Polish-manufactured TNT that entered through Quebec between October 2023 and November 2025, destined for US bomb-makers. This TNT is used in 2000-pound MK-84 bombs that Israel has dropped on Gaza.

Rachel Small of World Beyond War accused the government of a “systematic deception,” stating that the permit freeze was a “semantic exercise designed to fool the public” while allowing the flow of military goods to continue unchecked via the US. This “US loophole” exists because most weapons exports to the US do not require individual permits, bypassing Canadian export controls and risk assessments.

New Democratic Party member Jenny Kwan, responding to the report, called on the government to support her private member’s Bill C-233, the “No More Loopholes Act,” which is set to be debated and voted on in the coming months.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Russia Condemns UN Gaza Resolution, Says It Contradicts Palestinian Statehood

Tagarms trade Bill C-233 Canada F-35 Gaza Israel Lockheed Martin Military Exports TNT US Loophole

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Illustration Arm sale to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Report Exposes Canada’s Role as ‘Weapons Transit Corridor’ for Israel

  • 3 hours ago
Israeli Forces conduct land seizure in west Bank (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israel Announces Land Seizure of 4,600 Dunums Near Nablus in West Bank

  • 7 hours ago
International

Russia Condemns UN Gaza Resolution, Says It Contradicts Palestinian Statehood

  • 10 hours ago
Israeli Assault on Lebanon (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Israeli Airstrike on Palestinian Refugee Camp in Lebanon Kills 13

  • 13 hours ago
Zohran Mamdani (photo: Al Jazeera)
America

New York Mayor-Elect Vows to Uphold ICC Arrest Warrant Against Netanyahu

  • Tuesday, 18 November 2025 - 20:33 WIB
Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection (photo: Palinfo)
Asia

Pakistan Condemns Israeli Settler Attacks in West Bank, Al-Aqsa Storming

  • Tuesday, 18 November 2025 - 19:00 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Ultra-Orthodox Parties Accuse Netanyahu of Deliberately Delaying Military Exemption Bill

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 14:30 WIB
Asia

Indonesian Minister Urges Synergy Between Wasathiyah Islam and Chinese Wisdom

  • Wednesday, 12 November 2025 - 04:00 WIB
Indonesia

Ground Movement Hits Central Java: Residents Evacuate, Dozens of Homes Damaged

  • Sunday, 16 November 2025 - 09:00 WIB
US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (photo:Arab News)
America

Trump Considers F-35 Jet Sale to Saudi Arabia

  • Monday, 17 November 2025 - 20:00 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Denies Being Destination for Forced Relocation of Gaza Residents

  • 23 hours ago
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US President Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Designates Saudi Arabia as Major Non-NATO Ally in Historic Defense Pact

  • 9 hours ago
International

Russia Condemns UN Gaza Resolution, Says It Contradicts Palestinian Statehood

  • 10 hours ago
Illustration Arm sale to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Report Exposes Canada’s Role as ‘Weapons Transit Corridor’ for Israel

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Parliament Appoints Syahrul Aidi as New BKSAP Chair

  • Tuesday, 18 November 2025 - 20:20 WIB
Israeli Forces detain Palestinians (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Detain Over 200 Palestinians in Beit Ummar Raids

  • 5 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us