Panji Gumilang Named as a Suspect in Blasphemy Case

Jakarta, MINA – The head of the Al Zaytun Islamic Boarding School, Panji Gumilang, has been named a suspect in the blasphemy case. He was immediately detained at the National Police Headquarters on Tuesday.

Investigators of Indonesian National Police (Polri) have named the leader of Al Zaytun Islamic Boarding School as a suspect in the blasphemy case and an arrest has been made.

The determination of this status was carried out after the Bareskrim Polri held a case and had enough evidence to make Panji Gumilang as a suspect.

“Results in the case title process, all agreed to name PG’s brother as a suspect and then at 21.15 WIB, investigators immediately issued an arrest warrant accompanied by a determination as a suspect,” said Director of General Crimes Bareskrim Polri Brigadier General Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro at Bareskrim Polri in Jakarta on Tuesday, as quoted from Republika.co.id.

Currently, Panji Gumilang is undergoing further investigation as a suspect in the alleged blasphemy case. In this case, he was charged with Article 14 paragraph 1 of Law No. 1 of 1946 concerning Criminal Procedure Code, which carrie,s a threat of 10 years in prison. Then Article 28 paragraph (2) in conjunction with Article 45a paragraph (2) of the ITE Law or Article 156a of the Criminal Code with a threat of 6 years in prison and Article 156a of the Criminal Code with a threat of 5 years in prison.

“Currently, investigators still have 1 x 24 hours, so our investigation process is currently only carrying out the arrest process. For further details, we will see the progress of the investigation that was carried out tonight,” said Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro.

Previously, Panji Gumilang had complied with the summons of investigators from the Directorate of General Crimes (Dittipidum) Bareskrim Polri to be questioned as a witness in the alleged blasphemy case.

He arrived at Bareskrim Porli accompanied by a team of lawyers and escorted by a number of Provos Polri personnel on Tuesday at around 13.00 WIB. Panji Gumilang was reluctant to comment anything when asked by the media crew. He just gave a thumbs up sign.

Bareskrim Polri pocketed three criminal elements that were allegedly committed by Panji Gumilang after the case was in the investigation stage. First, Article 156 A of the Criminal Code concerning Blasphemy of Religion. Second, Article 45A paragraph (2) Jo 28 paragraph 2 of Law (UU) Number 11 of 2008 concerning Information and Electronic Transactions (ITE).

Third, Article 14 Number 1 of 1946 concerning Criminal Law Regulations which regulate fake news. .The regulation stipulates that anyone who, by broadcasting news or false notifications, deliberately causes confusion among the people, is punished with a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

Previously, Panji Gumilang’s attorney, Ali Syaifudin, emphasized that his client was not afraid to face investigations by Bareskrim Polri investigators regarding the alleged blasphemy case. His absence from the examination for the second time was due to health problems.

“He is an educated person, so there is no fear whatsoever. It means that he is cooperative whatever is asked to attend or for invitations for clarification he is quite cooperative. But the current conditions are not yet possible,” said Ali Syaifudin.

During the investigation into the case, investigators at the Dittipidum Bareskrim Polri have asked for information from 38 witnesses and 16 expert witnesses which include criminal experts, sociologists and religious experts.

Previously, investigators had scheduled an examination of Panji Gumilang at the end of July. However, Panji did not attend due to health reasons and asked to reschedule the examination in early August.

“Therefore, we are issuing a second summons, namely we are calling as a witness and it is hoped that on August 1 the person concerned will be able to attend to fulfill our summons,” said the Director of General Crimes (Dirtipidum) Bareskrim Polri Brigadier General Pol. Djuhamdhani Rahardjo Puro in Jakarta on Friday. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)