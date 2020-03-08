Palestinian Muslims Banned for Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Interior Minister Ghilad Ardan called for the enactment of Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque on the pretext of preventing coronavirus or COVID-19 spread.

As quoted from Radio Israel on Sunday, March 8, the Israeli National Security Council will discuss the ban for Al-Quds, and Palestinians from the West Bank.

Previously, the Israeli Occupation Authority has forbidden Palestinians from the West Bank from entering Al-Quds to pray, except for those who received special permits, or those over the age of 50.

Meanwhile, the Director of the Waqf Board, Sheikh Umar al-Kaswani strongly condemned the closing of Al-Aqsa Mosque for Muslims for Friday Prayers.

“The tourists who are barred from entering are supposed to be barred from Israel, and those who invade the mosque from the Jews every day, because they are likely to carry the coronavirus, and not the Palestinians who come to pray at the house of Allah,” said Sheikh Umar as quoted by the Palestinian Information Center (Palinfo).

The closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque is not the authority of Ardan and his allies, under the pretext of preventing coronavirus. “The mosque will remain open to Muslims, we on the waqf council will make appropriate procedures to protect worshipers,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)