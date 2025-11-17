Palestinian Killed by Israeli Drone Strikes as Ceasefire Violations Continue in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – A Palestinian man was killed and several others, including a child, were injured in Israeli drone attacks across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, marking a continued violation of the ongoing ceasefire agreement, Wafa reported.

According to reports, an Israeli quadcopter drone dropped a bomb on a group of civilians in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, wounding the victims. In a separate incident in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, a man was killed by Israeli drone fire.

The Israeli occupation army also escalated its operations by demolishing residential buildings east of Khan Younis and shelling the Jabalia refugee camp with artillery.

These incidents have raised the Palestinian casualty toll since the ceasefire began on October 11 to 268 killed and 635 injured, with 548 bodies recovered from under the rubble.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)