Palestinian Health Ministry: 11,451 Killed in the Gaza Strip and West Bank since October 7

Ramallah, MINA – The Israeli war machine killed 11,451 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank since the start of the aggression on October 7 and wounded 31,700 others, said the Palestinian Health Ministry on Tuesday.

It said that for the third consecutive day, it faces difficulty in updating the casualty figures due to the collapse of service and communications in northern Gaza hospitals, WAFA reported.

According to the Ministry, 11,255 were killed in the Gaza Strip, including 4,630 children, 3,130 women, and 682 elderly, while 29,000 were wounded, as 3,250 are missing and believed dead under the rubble, including 1,700 children.

The West Bank recorded 196 dead and 2,700 wounded, it said.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)