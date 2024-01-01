Palestinian Fighters Kill Israeli Special Forces in Fighting in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas announced that more than 20 Israeli soldiers were killed and injured in the latest encounter with Palestinian fighters in Gaza City.

Al-Qassam said in a Telegram quoted by Middle East Monitor on Monday, Palestinian fighters fought with Israeli special forces in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City causing 20 Israeli soldiers to be killed and injured.

At another point, Palestinian fighters targeted an Israeli Markava Tank with sho’ath bombs in the Sheikh Radwan area.

The Al-Qassam Brigades also attacked military vehicles and Israeli soldiers who were gathering in Khan Yunis City, south of the Gaza Strip with mortars.

There has been no immediate response from Israel to the Al-Qassam Brigades claim.

Since October 7 2023, the Israeli occupation has continued to carry out attacks non-stop air, sea and land in the Gaza Strip which caused dozens of Palestinian civilians to lose their lives.

At least 21,507 Palestinian civilians were martyred and 55,915 were injured in Israel’s indiscriminate attacks, according to data from local health authorities.

Israel’s onslaught has also led to the destruction of infrastructure in the Gaza Strip and the displacement of nearly two million civilians amid a crisis of food, clean water and medicine. (T/RE1/P2)

