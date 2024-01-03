Palestinian Fighters Destroy almost 1.000 Israeli Military Vehicles in Battle in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Spokesperson for the al-Qassam Brigades Abu Ubaida announced that they had destroyed at least 71 Israeli military combat vehicles in the new year 2024. When combined with the number since the ground attack was launched, the figure reaches almost a thousand combat vehicles.

In the latest data submitted by Abu Ubaida, he announced that they had destroyed 825 Israeli occupation forces (IDF) combat vehicles, Al-Jazeera reported on Tuesday.

The number does not include the number of vehicles also destroyed by Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The brigade reported that they had destroyed at least 10 Israeli armored vehicles.

Abu Ubaidah also said that in the new year 2024, Palestinian fighters launched M-90 rockets at Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, inside Gaza itself, fighters continued to launch attacks targeting the colonial troops.

In Gaza City, brigade units reported that they had targeted five Israeli occupation vehicles located east of the al-Tuffah neighborhood.

In addition, fighters also planted mines in tunnels east of al-Tuffah which killed and injured a number of Israeli special forces. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)