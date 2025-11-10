Palestinian Detainees in Gilad Camp Face Severe Abuse and Daily Raids: Reports

Gaza, MINA – The Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs has revealed the escalating suffering of Palestinian prisoners held in the Gilad camp inside Ofer Prison, where daily raids and harsh restrictions dominate every aspect of life.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Commission’s lawyer said the camp holds between 100 and 120 prisoners across 12 rooms, each containing about 16 detainees. She noted that prisoners face a severe shortage of clothing and hygiene supplies. Shirts and underwear are replaced only once a week, while trousers are exchanged only when torn, forcing many to wear the same pair for months.

Prisoners are also forced to shower daily in cold water in open areas outside their rooms, using dish soap instead of shampoo, during two short “recreation” periods in the morning and evening, each lasting no more than twenty minutes.

Food is extremely limited, with meals consisting mainly of bread and yogurt, while tuna or sausages are given only once a week.

Sleeping conditions are described as harsh, with metal bunk beds covered by very thin mattresses. Due to overcrowding, some prisoners sleep on the floor. Each detainee receives only one blanket and a towel that is replaced only after several weeks and often remains dirty.

The prisoners said cold weather worsens their suffering, as open iron windows allow air and rain to enter. They reported daily raids and punishments for trivial or unfounded reasons, such as standing near the windows or praying in congregation.

The report documented multiple forms of abuse, including isolation, beatings, and the use of electric shocks, citing cases such as Mohammed al-Qadi from Al-Jalazon camp and Ali Abu Atiya from Beitunia. Sheikh Jamal Al-Tawil was sprayed with gas after refusing to address an officer with the Hebrew word “Toda” (thank you).

Prisoners also said they are forced to kneel during four daily roll calls, prohibited from sleeping after 6 a.m. or staying awake late at night, and are shackled by their hands and feet. During visits, they are blindfolded and forced to walk with their heads down.

The Commission stated that these practices represent a clear violation of basic humanitarian standards and the Geneva Conventions, warning of the rapidly worsening conditions inside Israeli prisons.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

