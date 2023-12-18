Palestinian Death Toll from Israeli Attacks in Occupied West Bank Since Oct. 7 Rises to 301

Ramallah, MINA – The Israeli army detained 35 more Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Monday, taking the tally to 4,575 since Oct. 7, while also killed at more than 300 Palestinians during the same period.

In a joint statement, Palestinian Prisoner Society and the Commission of Detainees Affairs said that the number of detainees doesn’t include those arrested in the Gaza Strip during the same period, Anadolu Agency reported.

About 301 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank since Oct. 7, in addition to more than 3,100 others injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank amid an Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the Hamas attack, killing at least 18,800 Palestinians, mostly children and women and injuring 51,000 others, according to health authorities in the seaside enclave.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)