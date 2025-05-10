SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Pakistan Shoot Down 48 Indian Drones Amid Deadly Cross-Border Clashes

A fierce gun battle at an army base in Jammu city of Indian-occupied Kashmir has entered the second day leaving at least six people, including five soldiers, dead.

Islamabad, MINAAt least five more people were killed and 14 others injured in renewed cross-border firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, Pakistan Television reported on Friday.

The casualties, which include a woman and a boy, occurred during what local authorities described as “indiscriminate Indian firing targeting civilian populations” on Thursday night, Anadolu Agency reported.

Security officials from Kotli and Bagh districts confirmed the details, noting that the situation remains tense and volatile. In addition to the ground assault, Pakistani security forces reported intercepting and shooting down 48 Indian drones that entered Pakistani airspace in overnight attacks.

These incidents are the latest in a sharp uptick in hostilities following India’s announcement of “Operation Sindoor” late Tuesday night. According to Indian officials, the military campaign aims to dismantle “terrorist infrastructure” at nine different sites within Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Pakistani authorities claim that the operation has already resulted in the deaths of at least 39 people and injuries to 75 more across affected regions. The drones reportedly used by India, identified as Israeli-made Harop models, have been flying into Pakistani territory since late Wednesday night.

Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif addressed parliament in Islamabad, stating that the drone activity was intended to locate strategic installations.

“This is the reason why the drones were not intercepted initially to prevent revealing our positions. When they reached a safe distance, we shot them down,” he explained.

Meanwhile, India’s Defense Ministry has reported 16 fatalities on their side of the LoC, in Indian-administered Kashmir, amid continued shelling and retaliatory operations.

As fears grow of a larger conflict, Kashmir’s chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, issued an urgent appeal for peace. “India and Pakistan must urgently de-escalate and not tread on this dangerous path, which can only lead to destruction,” he said in a public statement.

The LoC, a de facto border dividing the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir between the two nuclear-armed nations, has long been a flashpoint for military clashes and political tensions. The latest developments mark one of the most dangerous escalations in recent years. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

