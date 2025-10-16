Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree to 48-Hour Border Ceasefire after Deadly Clashes

Islamabad, MINA – Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to a 48-hour ceasefire following deadly clashes along their shared border, according to official statements released by both governments on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said the ceasefire took effect at 6 p.m. local time (1300 GMT). The statement noted that both sides would “sincerely” seek to resolve what it called a “complicated but solvable” issue through constructive dialogue.

Afghan interim government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid also confirmed the ceasefire, saying that Kabul had instructed its forces to fully respect the agreement “unless any aggression takes place.”

This marks the second ceasefire since the weekend, following clashes that broke out Saturday night and were halted after mediation by Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Just hours before the truce was announced, Pakistani security sources reported conducting “precision strikes” inside Afghanistan, targeting Taliban and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hideouts in Kandahar province and in the capital, Kabul.

Tensions have escalated since Tuesday night, with Kabul reporting that 12 Afghan nationals were killed in border skirmishes. Over the weekend, dozens of soldiers and civilians from both sides were reportedly killed in some of the deadliest confrontations since 2021, when the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan.

The renewed conflict follows Kabul’s accusation last week that Pakistan had violated a previous ceasefire agreement.[]

