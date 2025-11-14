Over 900,000 Displaced Gazans Face Catastrophic Flooding Risk

Gaza, MINA – A severe weather system approaching southern Gaza poses a dire threat to over 900,000 displaced civilians, with municipal authorities warning of catastrophic flooding risks amid widespread infrastructure destruction from the war.

Saeb Lakkan, a spokesman for Khan Younis Municipality, described the situation as “unprecedented and catastrophic,” citing the destruction of over 85% of road, water, and sewage networks.

The Palestinian Meteorological Department has issued flash flood warnings. Lakkan warned that the storm could flood thousands of coastal tents, exacerbated by collapsed sewage networks and filled retention ponds. He cautioned that sewage stations may shut down entirely due to fuel shortages, potentially causing large-scale sewage overflow.

Since a recent ceasefire, authorities have received only enough diesel to operate for three days. Emergency crews are using rudimentary equipment to build barriers. The municipality urgently needs pumps and international support to prevent a disaster, with Lakkan urging the world to “act immediately to save two million displaced people.”

The UN agency UNRWA reported that over 282,000 homes in Gaza have been destroyed or damaged, forcing countless families into tents highly vulnerable to winter weather.[]

