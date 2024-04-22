Over 8,425 Palestinians Detained by Israeli Occupation Forces since October 7

Ramallah, MINA – According to the Prisoners’ Affairs Commission and the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society, the occupation forces have detained some 8,425 Palestinians since October 7, 2023. Such prisoners were detained from their houses, at checkpoints, were forced to turn themselves in or were held as hostages, Palestinian News Agency, Wafa reports.

As for the number of detentions among women, it reached 280. This statistic included women who were rounded up from the territories of 1948, and from Gaza as well as those who were detained from the West Bank.

As for the number of detentions among children, it reached 540, and the number of detained journalists reached 66, 45 of whom remained in detention, 23 of whom were placed under administrative detention.

Administrative detention orders after October 7, 2023 amounted to more than 5,210 orders, including new orders and renewal orders, including orders against children and women.

They pointed out that the ongoing detention campaigns were accompanied by escalating crimes and violations, acts of abuse and severe beatings, and threats against detainees and their families, in addition to widespread sabotage and destruction operations , the latest of which took place in the camps of Tulkarm, Jenin.

They confirmed that at least 16 detainees were killed in the occupation prisons after October 7.

The Prisoners’ Affairs Commission and the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society stated that 27 detainees from Gaza were killed, and the occupation refuses to this day to reveal any details regarding their fate.

It is noteworthy that the data related to detention cases includes those who were kept in detention by the occupation, and those who were later released. These data do not include any data about the numbers of detention cases from Gaza, because the occupation refuses to this day to disclose them.

The number of detainees in Israeli occupation prisons reached to 9,500, including 3,660 administrative detainees. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)