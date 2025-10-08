SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Over 67,000 Palestinians Killed in Israel’s Ongoing War on Gaza: Health Ministry

Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – At least 67,183 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s ongoing genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, according to a statement by Gaza’s Health Ministry on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The ministry reported that 10 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 61 others were injured, bringing the total number of wounded to 169,841 since the start of the Israeli offensive.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the ministry said, underscoring the dire humanitarian conditions in the besieged enclave.

The statement also noted that 11 people were injured by Israeli army fire while attempting to receive humanitarian aid within the past day. Since May 27, a total of 2,613 Palestinians have been killed and 19,164 others wounded while seeking humanitarian assistance.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on March 18, breaking a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took effect in January. Since then, Israel has killed 13,588 people and injured 57,800 more, further devastating Gaza’s already fragile infrastructure.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

