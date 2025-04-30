Over 65,000 Gaza Children Hospitalized Suffering from Acute Malnutrition

Gaza, MINA – Gaza’s Government Media Office has accused Israel of systematically using starvation and thirst as weapons of war against civilians, particularly targeting children, amid the ongoing genocide and blockade of the Gaza Strip, Palestine Chronicle reported.

According to a statement cited by Anadolu Agency, Israel’s closure of border crossings has triggered a catastrophic collapse in health conditions, especially among infants. Over 65,000 hospitalized children are suffering from acute malnutrition, with 1.1 million people in Gaza facing daily hunger.

The statement called on the international community to demand the immediate reopening of Gaza’s border crossings to allow the urgent entry of humanitarian aid, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies.

Meanwhile, the UNRWA warned that Gaza is under a total siege lasting nearly two months, much longer than the initial siege at the war’s start. “Gaza has become a land of desperation,” said Juliette Touma, UNRWA’s communications director, noting the UN agency has now run out of flour and food parcels.

The death toll in Gaza continues to rise, with over 51,000 killed and more than 116,000 wounded since October 7, 2023. Despite international condemnation, Israel faces little accountability. The country is currently under investigation for genocide by the International Court of Justice. []

Mi’raj News Agency MINA)

