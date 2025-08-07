SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Over 500 Schools Sheltering Displaced Bombed by Israeli Forces in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

Israel Continues Targeting School in Gaza (photo: Quds Press)
Gaza, MINA – Human Rights Watch (HRW) reported Thursday that Israeli forces have targeted and bombed more than 500 schools across the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war on October 7, 2023. These schools had been sheltering displaced Palestinian families, Wafa reported.

According to HRW, the attacks have killed hundreds of civilians and left all targeted schools either completely destroyed or severely damaged.

In its latest statement, HRW emphasized that the deliberate targeting of schools converted into shelters is part of a broader military offensive aimed at destroying what remains of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure. This has resulted in repeated mass displacement and a worsening humanitarian catastrophe.

The organization highlighted that the attacks further illustrate the absence of safe spaces for Gaza’s population, the majority of whom are already displaced.

HRW warned that the destruction of schools has not only deprived civilians of shelter but has also severely disrupted education for Gaza’s children. The group noted that the reconstruction of the education sector will require enormous resources and extended time.

Calling the school bombings a grave violation of international law, HRW urged the international community to impose an arms embargo on Israel and to immediately enforce the United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

News Channel

About Us