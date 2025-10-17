SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Over 1 Million Women and Girls in Gaza Need Food Aid

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

6 Views

Photo: AA

Geneva, MINA – More than one million women and girls in Gaza require food assistance, with nearly a quarter million in urgent need of nutritional support, the UN Women office said on Friday, warning that despite a fragile ceasefire, the humanitarian crisis in the enclave remains severe.

“This ceasefire is our window to deliver fast and to stop famine before it takes hold,” said Sofia Calltorp, director of the UN Women Geneva Office, during a press briefing.

She emphasized that the truce between Hamas and Israel, reached earlier this month, provided only a brief respite and “has not ended the crisis.”

Calltorp noted that many women and girls have been displaced multiple times during the conflict and are now facing winter without adequate shelter.

Also Read: Hamas Hands Over Remains of Another Israeli Captive

“For two years, women and girls in Gaza were killed at the rate of roughly two every hour. This number only defines the scale of this war, and it will haunt our collective conscience for generations,” she said.

According to UN Women data, one in seven families in Gaza is now headed by a woman. These women urgently need direct aid to feed their children, access health care, and rebuild their livelihoods after losing everything. Calltorp stressed that recovery and reconstruction in Gaza will be impossible without the involvement of women.

“There will be no recovery without the women and girls who have kept Gaza alive through famine, fear, and flight,” she asserted, urging all parties to uphold the ceasefire and calling on international donors to increase support.

She also highlighted the long-term benefits of empowering women in humanitarian response efforts.

Also Read: Palestinians Hold First Friday Prayers Among Ruins of Gaza’s Destroyed Mosques

“Every dollar invested in women-led aid is a down payment on hope,” she said. “When we invest in women, every dollar generates an eightfold return for their communities.” []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Urges Mediators to Ensure Full Implementation of Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

News Channel

About Us