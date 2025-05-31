SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Ongoing Israeli Airstrikes Kill Five Civilians, Injure Dozens in Gaza and Khan Younes

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

5 Views

Gaza, MINAOngoing Israeli airstrikes on Friday night killed five Palestinian civilians and wounded dozens more in the cities of Gaza and Khan Younes, according to reports from a WAFA correspondent.

The attacks targeted a house near Az-Zahraa School in Gaza City’s Daraj neighborhood, killing four individuals and injuring others. Another airstrike hit the home of the Kullab family in the al-Amal neighborhood of Khan Younes, claiming one life and wounding dozens.

These assaults come after Israel unilaterally ended the ceasefire agreement and resumed its military campaign against the Gaza Strip on March 18, 2025. Since then, the Strip has witnessed a devastating wave of airstrikes that have resulted in the deaths of hundreds, including more than 100 children.

Medical sources confirmed that the death toll has risen to at least 4,058, with 11,729 others wounded. Emergency crews are still attempting to recover bodies trapped under rubble. In just the past 24 hours, hospitals in Gaza received 72 bodies and treated 278 injured individuals, figures that exclude casualties in the inaccessible northern areas.

Since early Friday, 54 civilians have been killed in the ongoing Israeli bombardment.

The resumption of aggression has worsened the already catastrophic humanitarian situation, with the ongoing siege severely restricting the entry of medical and humanitarian aid.

Since launching its military offensive in October 2023, Israeli forces have killed at least 54,321 Palestinians, the majority of whom were women and children, and injured 123,770 others. An estimated 10,000 people remain unaccounted for and are believed to be buried under the rubble.

The relentless assault has also displaced nearly two million people across the Strip, most of whom have been forced into the overcrowded city of Rafah near the Egyptian border. This displacement is being described as the largest forced exodus of Palestinians since the Nakba of 1948. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tag2025 aggression al-Amal neighborhood Az-Zahraa School civilian casualties Daraj neighborhood Displacement Gaza Gaza war humanitarian crisis Israeli airstrikes Khan Younes Kullab family March 18 ceasefire medical aid blockade Nakba Palestinian deaths rafah wafa

