New Israeli Attack on Palestinians Waiting for Aid in Gaza Kills 19 People

Gaza, MINA – At least 19 Palestinians were killed and 23 others injured in an Israeli attack targeting civilians who were waiting for aid southeast of Gaza City, the Gaza Media Office stated on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The Israeli occupation commits a massacre, killing 19 and injuring 23 civilians while thousands of citizens were waiting for flour and aid near Al-Kuwait roundabout,” the media office said in a statement.

“The occupation army and tanks opened fire with machine guns towards the hungry people who were waiting for bags of flour and aid in a place far from posing any danger to the occupation,” it added.

The office held the US administration, the international community, and Israel fully responsible for the genocide, starvation, and deepening famine in the Gaza Strip.

It called on the world to “pressure the occupation to stop the genocide and ethnic cleansing against Palestinians and to stop the famine immediately before it’s too late.”

The office also called for opening the land crossings to bring hundreds of thousands of tons of piled-up aid to starving Palestinian people. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)