Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Netanyahu Threatens to Fire Army Chief Over Gaza Invasion Dispute

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly threatened to dismiss Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir if he rejects plans for a full-scale military occupation of Gaza, according to sources close to the prime minister. The ultimatum marks a sharp escalation in tensions between political and military leadership over war strategy.

The warning came shortly before the Israeli military announced operational changes to relieve exhausted troops, including ending the emergency status imposed after Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack. The army will reduce frontline forces by withdrawing one platoon per battalion from active combat, citing the need for rest after prolonged deployments.

Military sources say the adjustments will decrease ground operations in Gaza, including use of armored “Gideon vehicles.” The move reflects growing strain on Israel’s armed forces after nearly two years of continuous conflict across multiple fronts.

Analysts view Netanyahu’s threat as an attempt to override military concerns about the feasibility and costs of a complete Gaza occupation. The prime minister faces mounting pressure from far-right coalition partners demanding more aggressive action, even as international criticism grows over Gaza’s humanitarian crisis. []

Also Read: Mass Protest in Tel Aviv Demands Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Release

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

