Netanyahu Orders Negotiations to Free Hostages, Despite Approving Gaza City Occupation Plan

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Thursday that he has ordered immediate negotiations to secure the release of hostages in Gaza and bring an end to the ongoing war, according to Anadolu Agency.

However, the announcement comes alongside his approval of military plans to occupy Gaza City.

The move appeared contradictory, as Hamas recently accepted an Egyptian-Qatari proposal to free about half of the hostages in exchange for a 60-day ceasefire and negotiations for a permanent truce, a plan at odds with Israel’s stated objective of seizing Gaza City.

“I came to approve the army’s plans to take control of Gaza City and decide the battle against Hamas,” Netanyahu said during a visit to the Gaza Division, as reported by Israeli Channel 12.

“At the same time, I instructed immediate negotiations for the release of all our hostages and to end the war under conditions acceptable to Israel.”

Israel estimates that Hamas is holding around 50 hostages, including 20 believed to be alive. Meanwhile, more than 10,800 Palestinians remain imprisoned in Israel, with rights groups accusing Israeli authorities of torture and medical neglect.

Defense Minister Israel Katz has also approved a military operation known as “Gideon’s Chariots 2,” which envisions the forced displacement of roughly one million Gaza residents and urban raids across the city. The operation is set to proceed despite ongoing mediation efforts.

Since October 2023, more than 62,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, with tens of thousands injured, amid a growing humanitarian crisis marked by starvation and widespread destruction. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)