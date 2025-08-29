SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

National Police Chief Apologizes for Accident Involving Online Motorcycle Taxi Drive

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Jakarta, MINA – National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo has issued a formal apology following an incident where a Mobile Brigade tactical vehicle struck an online motorcycle taxi driver in Jakarta.

He emphasized that the police will take full responsibility for handling the victim’s case and ensuring appropriate measures are taken.

“I deeply regret this incident and offer my sincerest apologies for what happened,” Sigit stated in a written release on Friday.

The Police Chief confirmed that he has ordered the Jakarta Police Chief to locate the victim immediately and ensure medical treatment is provided through the Police Health Service and Police Hospital teams. Additionally, he instructed the Police Professional and Security Division (Propam) to investigate the incident thoroughly.

Also Read: Tear Gas and Fire Erupt as Online Drivers Protest Police in Jakarta

“I have directed the Jakarta Police Chief to take all necessary steps with the Health Service and Police Hospital teams. I have also ordered the Head of Propam to follow up and take action regarding this incident,” he added.

Sigit reiterated the police’s commitment to handling the situation responsibly and expressed his apologies to the victim’s family and the online driver community. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Worker Protests Demands 8.5-10.5% Minimum Wage Increase for 2026

