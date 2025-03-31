SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Myanmar Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 1,700

Gaza, MINA – The death toll from a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday has risen to 1,700, authorities confirmed on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the country’s State Administration Council, at least 3,400 people have been injured, while 300 remain missing as search and rescue efforts continue.

Mandalay, the hardest-hit city, is struggling to cope with the rising fatalities. Crematoriums in major cemeteries, including Kyanikan, Taung-Inn, and Myauk-Inn, are overwhelmed, with bodies piling up.

Myanmar Now reported that over 300 bodies were cremated on Saturday, and more than 200 had already been processed by Sunday morning.

Also Read: Death Toll Rises to 1,000 After Devastating Earthquakes in Myanmar

The earthquake’s epicenter was in Myanmar’s Sagaing region. It was followed by a 6.4 magnitude aftershock just 12 minutes later, according to the US Geological Survey. []

Also Read: US Announces $73 Million in Assistance for Rohingya Refugees Amid Funding Shortage

