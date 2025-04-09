Muslim Community in India Protests New Waqf Amendment Law

New Delhi, MINA – Muslims in the districts of East Imphal and Bishnupur in India took to the streets to demand the repeal of the recently passed Waqf Amendment Act.

The protest, which saw participation from a diverse group including women wearing veils, reflects deep concerns over the implications of the law, which demonstrators argue could violate constitutional rights and undermine the unity of India, as reported by Clarion India on Tuesday.

The protest began in Kwakta, a town in Bishnupur district, where demonstrators marched for four kilometers demanding the immediate repeal of the Waqf Amendment Act.

Most of the protesters were women, who voiced their concerns about the potential disruption the law could cause to the country’s constitutional framework and its targeted impact on the Muslim community.

Mohammad Nasir, one of the protesters, stated, “The Waqf Act violates the Constitution. This law targets the Muslim minority and is a conspiracy to destroy the spirit of united India.”

“We condemn this law and the government’s attempt to seize our ancestral properties. Waqf belongs to Muslims,” he added.

Protests have been held not only in Bishnupur but across East Imphal, with demonstrators forming human chains to demand the immediate repeal of the law.

Rising tensions have led local authorities to ramp up security measures.

Protests also occurred in the Muslim-majority area of Lilong in Thoubal district, which resulted in clashes between protesters and paramilitary forces.

In response, the government deployed security personnel equipped with riot gear, including tear gas, batons, and helmets, to prevent unrest.

The Thoubal Police Chief issued a directive highlighting the preparedness of security forces, stating, “Security forces will be equipped with anti-riot equipment such as tear gas canisters, batons, body shields, and helmets to maintain order.” []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

