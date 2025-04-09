SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Muslim Community in India Protests New Waqf Amendment Law

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

6 Views

New Delhi, MINA – Muslims in the districts of East Imphal and Bishnupur in India took to the streets to demand the repeal of the recently passed Waqf Amendment Act.

The protest, which saw participation from a diverse group including women wearing veils, reflects deep concerns over the implications of the law, which demonstrators argue could violate constitutional rights and undermine the unity of India, as reported by Clarion India on Tuesday.

The protest began in Kwakta, a town in Bishnupur district, where demonstrators marched for four kilometers demanding the immediate repeal of the Waqf Amendment Act.

Most of the protesters were women, who voiced their concerns about the potential disruption the law could cause to the country’s constitutional framework and its targeted impact on the Muslim community.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia Temporarily Suspends Visa Issuance for Several Countries

Mohammad Nasir, one of the protesters, stated, “The Waqf Act violates the Constitution. This law targets the Muslim minority and is a conspiracy to destroy the spirit of united India.”

“We condemn this law and the government’s attempt to seize our ancestral properties. Waqf belongs to Muslims,” he added.

Protests have been held not only in Bishnupur but across East Imphal, with demonstrators forming human chains to demand the immediate repeal of the law.

Rising tensions have led local authorities to ramp up security measures.

Also Read: Dutch FM Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Gaza Ambulance Convoy

Protests also occurred in the Muslim-majority area of Lilong in Thoubal district, which resulted in clashes between protesters and paramilitary forces.

In response, the government deployed security personnel equipped with riot gear, including tear gas, batons, and helmets, to prevent unrest.

The Thoubal Police Chief issued a directive highlighting the preparedness of security forces, stating, “Security forces will be equipped with anti-riot equipment such as tear gas canisters, batons, body shields, and helmets to maintain order.” []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: US Airstrike in Yemen’s Al Hudaydah Kills 4 and Injures 16

Tagancestral properties anti-riot baton Bishnupur Clashes constitutional rights East Imphal human chains Lilong muslim minority Muslim protest paramilitary forces riot gear Security forces tear gas Thoubal unity of India Waqf Amendment Act

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Asia

Muslim Community in India Protests New Waqf Amendment Law

  • 4 hours ago
Pro-Palestine Protesters at Columbia University, New York (photo: special)
America

13 US Lawmakers Demand Immediate Release of Student Activist Mahmoud Khalil

  • Wednesday, 12 March 2025 - 22:51 WIB
Palestine

Several Palestinians Suffocate by Tear Gas in Jenin-Area Confrontations

  • Tuesday, 2 May 2023 - 14:13 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Police Fire Tear Gas on Palestinians Supporters During Football Match

  • Friday, 31 March 2023 - 22:14 WIB
Palestine

Palestinian School in Nablus Targeted by Israeli Forces’ Tear Gas

  • Thursday, 15 September 2022 - 20:21 WIB
Asia

Myanmar Bans Anti-Muslim Monk from Public Sermons

  • Sunday, 12 March 2017 - 10:35 WIB
Load More
America

Video Evidence Challenges Israeli Military’s Justification for Killing of Gaza Paramedics

  • Saturday, 5 April 2025 - 21:59 WIB
A pro-Palestinian demonstrator, Ibtihal Aboussad, protested against Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman during the presentation of the company's AI assistant. (PHOTO: Screenshot from X)
International

Microsoft Fires Two Engineers for Protesting AI Supply to Israeli Military

  • 17 hours ago
Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv to Demand Agreement with Palestinian to Release Captives (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Thousands Protest in Tel Aviv, Demand Netanyahu Secure Hostage Release

  • 13 hours ago
International

US Airstrike in Yemen’s Al Hudaydah Kills 4 and Injures 16

  • 12 hours ago
Indonesia

MUI Urges Muslim Countries to Reconsider U.S. Embassy Presence Over Gaza Crisis

  • 10 hours ago
International

UN Chief Rejects Gaza Relocation Proposal, Calls It Violation of International Law

  • 15 hours ago
Tausiyah

The Meaning of “Minal Aidin wal Faizin”

  • Tuesday, 1 April 2025 - 16:54 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Six Civilians in Southern Gaza

  • Sunday, 6 April 2025 - 09:30 WIB
Ambulance (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Dutch FM Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Gaza Ambulance Convoy

  • 12 hours ago
Palestine Authority Security Forces (photo: AL Monitor)
Palestine

PA Security Forces Suppress Pro-Gaza Protests in Ramallah

  • 9 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us