Mushala Collapses in Sidoarjo; Seven Students Still Trapped

Sidoarjo, MINA – The East Java Provincial Government (Pemprov Jatim) is focusing its rescue efforts on seven students from the Al-Khoziny Islamic Boarding School (Ponpes) in Buduran, Sidoarjo, who remain trapped under the rubble of the collapsed mushala (prayer room). While reportedly alive, they have sustained serious injuries.

“Our focus right now is the rescue. These seven people must be saved. Heavy equipment cannot be used yet, as it is feared it could cause further collapses,” said East Java Regional Secretary (Sekda) Adhy Karyono in Sidoarjo on Tuesday.

Adhy confirmed that some victims who have already been evacuated are receiving hospital treatment.

Of the 84 victims treated on Monday night, several have been discharged, while others are undergoing surgery and intensive care at the district hospital and other health facilities designated by the Provincial Government.

In addition to the rescue operation, the government has established an information center for the families and guardians of the students. Officials have urged families not to force their way into the evacuation area to ensure the rescue team’s work proceeds smoothly.

“We ask that parents communicate through the post. Please do not let all family members enter the location because this could disrupt the evacuation. Insha Allah, we will convey all information through the post,” Adhy stated.

Regarding the exact number of victims, Adhy added that authorities are still cross-referencing the student attendance list with findings on the ground. The evacuation process is estimated to take 24 hours.

As long as food and oxygen supplies can still be delivered, rescue efforts will continue before heavy machinery is deployed to lift the concrete debris.

The Surabaya Search and Rescue (SAR) Office in East Java received a report of the incident on Monday afternoon around 3:35 PM local time. The collapse occurred while a concrete-pouring activity for the building’s construction, which had been underway since the morning, was taking place.

It is suspected that the foundation was not strong enough, causing the multi-story building to collapse to the ground floor.

The SAR team faces challenges due to the dense condition of the collapsed building and the narrow terrain, requiring the use of extrication equipment to speed up the opening of access routes to the victims’ locations.

Basarnas (National Search and Rescue Agency) is exerting maximum effort to rescue the trapped students by deploying its best-equipped SAR personnel, including the Basarnas Special Group (BSG) from Jakarta and rescue teams from several nearby SAR offices. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)