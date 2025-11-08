SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

MSF Reports Sharp Rise in Malnutrition as Civilians Flee El-Fasher to Tawila

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

6 Views

People in Sudan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Khartoum, MINA – Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has reported a sharp rise in malnutrition cases among displaced civilians fleeing El-Fasher to Tawila town in North Darfur, western Sudan, according to Anadolu Agency.

In a statement on Friday, MSF said that civilians continue to escape the city, with 300 new arrivals recorded in Tawila on Thursday. The organization renewed its call for the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to allow more people to flee safely, citing reports of civilians still trapped or held for ransom around El-Fasher.

MSF highlighted extremely high levels of malnutrition, especially among children under five and pregnant women, along with gunshot wounds, fractures, and other injuries linked to beatings and torture.

The group warned that the violence has severely affected the mental health of displaced people, who also face critical shortages of water, food, and shelter in the camps around Tawila.

Also Read: Kazakhstan Confirms Joining Abraham Accords

Local sources told the Sudanese Alrakoba newspaper that the RSF and allied Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) have deployed significant military reinforcements around Dilling city in South Kordofan.

The RSF captured El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, on October 26, allegedly committing massacres against civilians, according to local and international organizations. The assault has raised concerns that the takeover could solidify the geographical division of Sudan.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that more than 81,000 people have been displaced from El-Fasher and nearby areas since the RSF takeover.

The Sudanese army and the RSF have been at war since April 15, 2023, a conflict that has killed thousands and displaced millions.[]

Also Read: Sudanese Army Rejects US Ceasefire Proposal, Vows to Mobilize Against RSF

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagcivilians Dilling Displacement El-Fasher IOM Malnutrition MSF North Darfur Rapid Support Forces RSF South Kordofan SPLA Sudan Tawila violence

