Mediator Begins Talks on Second Stage of Gaza Ceasefire

Cairo, MINA – Delegations from Israel, Qatar, and the United States are in Cairo for intensive talks about the next stage of the Gaza ceasefire, according to the Egyptian State Information Service on Thursday, Palinfo reported.

“The concerned parties have begun intensive talks to discuss the next phase of the ceasefire agreement, amid ongoing efforts to ensure the implementation of previously agreed-upon understandings,” it said in a statement.

The negotiators also discussed ways to “increase humanitarian aid deliveries” to the battered Palestinian enclave, it added.

Egypt said that negotiations for the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire have begun in Cairo.

Last night and this morning, Israel released hundreds of Palestinian detainees after a week-long delay.

Following the detainee release, Hamas reaffirmed its full commitment to the ceasefire agreement’s provisions and its readiness to engage in negotiations about the second stage of the deal.

The movement warned that any attempt by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government to retract the agreement or obstruct its implementation would only cause more suffering for the detainees and their families. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

