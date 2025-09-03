SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Massive Earthquake in Eastern Afghanistan Leaves Over 1,400 Dead

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Earthquake in Afghanistan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Kabul, MINA – The death toll from the devastating earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan on Sunday night has risen to more than 1,400, according to interim administration spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, as cited by Anadolu Agency.

At least 3,251 people have been injured and over 8,000 houses have been destroyed across four eastern provinces, the Afghan Red Crescent reported. Rescue operations are still underway as many victims remain trapped under the rubble.

The worst-hit province is Kunar, where 1,411 deaths and 3,124 injuries have been confirmed, alongside the destruction of more than 5,400 homes. Authorities fear the number of casualties could climb further once data from Nangarhar, Laghman, and Panjshir provinces is fully compiled.

The US Geological Survey recorded the 8-kilometer-deep earthquake at 11:47 p.m. local time (1917 GMT) on Sunday, with its epicenter located 27 kilometers northeast of Jalalabad. The tremor struck while most residents were asleep, flattening entire villages in Kunar.

Abdul Ghani, spokesman for the interim Afghan administration in Kunar, said that rescue and relief teams have been operating since Monday, but the situation remains dire. “The death toll may rise as many people are still under the rubble,” he noted.

The Afghan administration has dispatched emergency supplies and medical teams from Kabul, with additional aid on the way. Several countries, including Pakistan, Iran, China, India, and Western nations, have pledged humanitarian assistance.

This is the third major earthquake to strike Afghanistan since the Taliban regained power in August 2021, further compounding the country’s humanitarian crisis. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

