Malta to Recognize State of Palestine at UN General Assembly in September

Valletta, MINA – Malta will formally recognize the State of Palestine during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly session in September, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced Tuesday evening, Middle East Monitor reported.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Abela reaffirmed Malta’s support for a just and lasting peace in the Middle East. “Our country’s position reflects our commitment to finding a solution in favor of lasting peace in the Middle East,” he said.

The announcement follows similar declarations by the United Kingdom and France, marking a growing European alignment toward the recognition of Palestinian statehood amid ongoing international outrage over Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

Abela had first announced the recognition plan in May, originally scheduled for a UN conference on Palestine in June, which was subsequently postponed. The September recognition aligns Malta with a wider bloc of Western nations seeking renewed efforts for a two-state solution. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)