SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Malta to Recognize State of Palestine at UN General Assembly in September

sajadi Editor : Widi - 8 hours ago

8 hours ago

5 Views

Palestinians holding flags march during the 47th anniversary of Land Day in Gaza City, Gaza on March 29, 2023. [Ali Jadallah - Anadolu Agency]

Valletta, MINA – Malta will formally recognize the State of Palestine during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly session in September, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced Tuesday evening, Middle East Monitor reported.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Abela reaffirmed Malta’s support for a just and lasting peace in the Middle East. “Our country’s position reflects our commitment to finding a solution in favor of lasting peace in the Middle East,” he said.

The announcement follows similar declarations by the United Kingdom and France, marking a growing European alignment toward the recognition of Palestinian statehood amid ongoing international outrage over Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

Abela had first announced the recognition plan in May, originally scheduled for a UN conference on Palestine in June, which was subsequently postponed. The September recognition aligns Malta with a wider bloc of Western nations seeking renewed efforts for a two-state solution. []

Also Read: Portugal to Recognize State of Palestine

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagEurope France Gaza crisis International Diplomacy Israel Malta Middle East Palestine peace process political declaration recognition of Palestine Robert Abela Two-State Solution UK UN UN General Assembly

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Europe

Portugal to Recognize State of Palestine

  • 5 hours ago
Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Reaches 60,239, Majority Women and Children

  • 5 hours ago
International

Arab States Call on Hamas to Relinquish Power to Save Two-State Solution

  • 6 hours ago
America

Canada to Recognize Palestine in September, Joining Global Push for Two-State Solution

  • 7 hours ago
Europe

Malta to Recognize State of Palestine at UN General Assembly in September

  • 8 hours ago
UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy greets Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa following his speech at the High-Level International Conference on achieving a peaceful resolution to the Palestinian question and implementing a long-term sustainable peace, reviving the prospect of a two-state solution at the United Nations headquarters in New York, United States on July 29, 2025. [Selçuk Acar – Anadolu Agency]
International

UK and Palestinian Officials Discuss Concrete Steps Toward Recognizing State of Palestine

  • 9 hours ago
Load More
Palestine

Gaza Doctor Warns 17,000 Children Suffering Malnutrition

  • 17 hours ago
Israeli Forces and Settlers Escalate Raids and Attacks Across West Bank (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Abduct Dozens of Palestinians in West Bank Raids

  • Tuesday, 29 July 2025 - 21:08 WIB
Palestine

Chaos Undermines Gaza Aid Efforts as Only 109 Trucks Allowed In

  • Wednesday, 30 July 2025 - 09:10 WIB
Maemuna Center Indonesia (the women's wing of the Aqsa Working Group) officially sent off its advance team to begin construction of the Indonesian Maternity and Child Hospital (RSIA) in Gaza, Palestine. (PHOTO: Maemuna Center Indonesia)
Indonesia

Maemuna Center Indonesia Dispatches Advance Team to Gaza for Hospital Construction

  • Tuesday, 29 July 2025 - 18:10 WIB
Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

3 WHO Medical Aid Trucks to Enter Gaza Amid Healthcare Collapse

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 11:00 WIB
International

Syria Presidency Announces Immediate Ceasefire Following Clashes in Suwayda

  • Saturday, 19 July 2025 - 21:39 WIB
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
International

Iran’s Khamenei Warns of Stronger Strikes Against US and Israel if Attacked Again

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 07:31 WIB
A man carries the starved body of 4-month-old Yahya al-Najjar who died of severe malnutrition as food crisis continues due to Israeli blockade, in Khan Yunis, Gaza on July 20, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Deadly Child Malnutrition in Gaza Reaches Catastrophic Level Amid Aid Restrictions

  • Wednesday, 23 July 2025 - 18:44 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Claims Mortar Attack on Israeli Troops in Southern Gaza

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 13:39 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us