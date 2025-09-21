Mahmoud Abbas to Deliver UN Speech via Video After US Visa Denial

New York, MINA – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has been denied a visa by the United States to attend the upcoming United Nations General Assembly. Despite the rejection, Abbas will still deliver his speech through a pre-recorded video, which will be played during the assembly.

On Friday, the UN General Assembly officially approved a resolution allowing President Abbas to submit a pre-recorded statement to be aired in the Assembly Hall.

“The State of Palestine may submit a pre-recorded statement of its President, which will be played in the General Assembly Hall,” stated the resolution.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian ambassador will be physically present in the session.

Also Read: Indonesia Garners Global Support for Recognition of Palestine

More than 140 world leaders are expected to gather in New York next week for the annual UN General Assembly summit, with the future of Palestine and Gaza topping the agenda.

The ongoing humanitarian crisis in Palestine will take center stage, two years after Israel’s military operations in Gaza were triggered by the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.

Saudi Arabia and France are set to co-lead a special meeting starting Monday, focusing on the two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, aimed at enabling both parties to coexist peacefully.

France announced that 10 countries are expected to officially recognize the State of Palestine during the summit. These nations include Andorra, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Luxembourg, Portugal, Malta, the United Kingdom, San Marino, and France. []

Also Read: US Senate Launches Historic Initiative to Recognize Palestinian State

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)