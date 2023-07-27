Jokowi Visits China, Fulfills Xi Jinping’s Invitation

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo on Thursday departed from the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base, Jakarta to the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in order to fulfill an invitation from hPresident Xi Jinping as well as commemorate ten years of comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries .

“This morning I, along with the First Lady and a limited delegation, will make a working visit to Chengdu in China. My visit to Chengdu is to fulfill President Xi Jinping’s invitation, and this visit also coincides with the ten years of a comprehensive strategic partnership between Indonesia and China,” said the President in a press statement prior to departure.

In a meeting with President Xi Jinping, President Jokowi will discuss a number of priority agendas in various fields. The President said China is Indonesia’s largest trade and investment partner.

“I will discuss a number of priority agendas with President Xi, both in the field of investment and various strategic projects for Indonesia and China, also in the fields of trade and health, as well as regional and global issues,” he said.

During this trip, the President will also have meetings with business people from China who, among other things, will discuss potential investment in Indonesia.

“I will also meet with several CEOs, heads of Chinese companies that have invested and will invest in Indonesia, especially in the downstream industry, petrochemical, new renewable energy and health sectors,” said the President.

Apart from that, President Jokowi also took the time to encourage Indonesian students who were currently competing in the FISU World University Games international sports event.

“I will also attend the opening of the FISU World University Games to encourage our contingent who is also competing there,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)